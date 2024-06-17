OnePlus Prepares for June 18 India Launch: Nord CE 4 Lite Anticipated

OnePlus is generating buzz as it gears up for a smartphone launch in India on June 18th. While the company remains tight-lipped about the specific model, leaks and teasers strongly suggest the arrival of the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite.

Affordable Addition to the Nord Family

The Nord CE 4 Lite is positioned as a budget-friendly option in the popular Nord series. It follows the recent release of the Nord CE 4, promising a feature-packed smartphone at a more accessible price point.

Key Features and Specifications (Expected)

- Ads -

While official details are yet to be confirmed, leaks and rumors provide a glimpse of what to expect:

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 695

Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 RAM: 8GB

8GB Storage: Up to 256GB

Up to 256GB Battery: 5,500mAh with 80W SuperVOOC fast charging

5,500mAh with 80W SuperVOOC fast charging Camera: 108MP primary sensor, 2MP depth sensor, 2MP macro lens

108MP primary sensor, 2MP depth sensor, 2MP macro lens Operating System: OxygenOS 14 (based on Android 14)

Rebranded Oppo K12x?

Speculation abounds that the Nord CE 4 Lite might be a rebranded version of the Oppo K12x, a model already available in other markets. If this proves true, it could mean similar features and design elements.

Where to Find It

OnePlus has not yet disclosed where the new smartphone will be sold. However, it’s likely to be available through major online retailers like Amazon, as well as OnePlus’s own website and stores.

Launch Event Details

The OnePlus launch event is scheduled for June 18th at 7 PM IST. Enthusiasts can tune in online to catch the official unveiling and learn more about the specifications, features, and pricing.

Market Expectations

The OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite is expected to compete with other budget-friendly smartphones in the Indian market. Its success will likely hinge on its pricing and how its features stack up against the competition.

Stay Tuned for Official Announcements

As the launch date draws near, OnePlus is expected to release more teasers and official information about the new Nord CE 4 Lite. Stay tuned for further updates and the full reveal on June 18th.