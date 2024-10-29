Gift Guide: Celebrate Diwali with the Best from ViewSonic India

Celebrate Diwali with ViewSonic's top projectors. Discover the M10 portable RGB laser and X2-4K, world-first Xbox-designed gaming projector.

As Diwali approaches, gifting becomes an essential way to spread joy and create cherished memories with loved ones. For a celebration centered on entertainment, ViewSonic offers an exciting range of products perfect for making this Diwali unforgettable. This year, consider delighting your friends and family with cutting-edge ViewSonic projectors that promise an unparalleled entertainment experience. Featuring the M10 portable RGB laser projector and the innovative X2-4K gaming projector—the world’s first projector designed specifically for Xbox—ViewSonic brings the finest in home entertainment technology to your Diwali celebrations.

M10 Portable RGB Laser Projector

The ViewSonic M10 is a remarkable advancement in portable projector technology, making it an ideal Diwali gift for movie buffs and those who love a cinematic experience on the go. Powered by advanced RGB laser technology, the M10 delivers sharp visuals with 100% BT.2020 color accuracy, maintaining high image quality even in bright settings. To complete the immersive experience, it includes a Harman Kardon speaker, delivering premium audio for rich sound quality.

The M10 is crafted for users seeking a unique entertainment experience. Its compact, brushed metallic finish offers both style and portability, with a design that allows for ceiling projection without additional stands—ideal for hours of comfortable viewing. With 2,200 RGB Laser Lumens and a mercury-free light source with a 30,000-hour lifespan, it promises vibrant, eco-friendly entertainment in a compact size.

X2-4K LED Projector

Looking for something for the gamer in your life? The ViewSonic X2-4K LED projector is designed to transform gaming experiences with 4K UHD visuals on a large 100″ screen and theatre-quality audio from Harman Kardon speakers. With smooth refresh rates and ultra-clear visuals, this projector is perfect for gaming enthusiasts.

As the world’s first “Designed for Xbox” projector, the X2-4K offers exclusive gaming features that blend high-resolution display and optimal refresh rates. Tailored to enhance the Xbox gaming journey, this projector delivers a new level of realism, making it a fantastic gift for any gaming enthusiast seeking an immersive experience.

With ViewSonic’s projectors, this Diwali becomes a celebration of entertainment and innovation, bringing family and friends together for moments they’ll remember long after the festivities end.