GitHub Announces 150 Million Developers and Free Tier for GitHub Copilot in VS Code

19/12/2024
Sovan Mandal
2 Min Read
Add Comment
GitHub Announces 150 Million Developers and Free Tier for GitHub Copilot in VS Code
GitHub surpasses 150M developers, launches GitHub Copilot Free in VS Code, offering 2,000 completions & 50 chats monthly for all users.

GitHub, the leading platform for developers globally, has introduced GitHub Copilot Free for Visual Studio Code (VS Code). The announcement coincides with the platform surpassing an impressive milestone of 150 million developers.

“With GitHub Copilot Free in VS Code, India can fast-track its journey to becoming the largest developer community worldwide. But this requires collective effort,” said Thomas Dohmke, CEO of GitHub. “This initiative aims to empower individuals in India to code seamlessly using natural language, backed by Copilot’s capabilities.”

Features of GitHub Copilot Free in VS Code

The new free tier, now automatically integrated into VS Code, provides all GitHub users with access to:

  • 2,000 code completions per month
  • 50 chat messages monthly

These features are available by signing in with a personal GitHub account or creating a new one. Developers can choose between Anthropic’s Claude 3.5 Sonnet and OpenAI’s GPT-4o models to assist with coding tasks such as identifying bugs, explaining code, and performing multi-file edits.

Expanded Accessibility with Copilot Chat

Copilot Chat is now integrated into the GitHub dashboard and works seamlessly with GitHub Copilot Free. This ensures developers can ask questions, receive guidance, and use third-party agents to enhance productivity directly within their existing workflows.

Continuing GitHub’s Legacy of Free Tools

The launch of Copilot Free reflects GitHub’s commitment to offering free tools that enable innovation. Over the years, GitHub has provided:

  • Free access to open-source and public collaboration
  • Free private repositories
  • Free GitHub Actions and Codespaces minutes
  • Free storage for packages and releases

Unlimited Access for Students and Educators

Students, educators, and open-source maintainers will continue to benefit from Copilot Pro accounts at no cost, ensuring they have unlimited access to premium features.

FacebookXLinkedInWhatsAppRedditPinterest

About the author

View All Posts

Sovan Mandal

Sovan, with a Journalism degree from the University of Calcutta and 10 years of experience, ensures high-quality tech content. His editorial precision has contributed to the publication's acclaimed standards and consistent media mentions for quality reporting. Sovan’s dedication and attention to detail have greatly contributed to the consistency and excellence of our content, reinforcing our commitment to delivering the best to our readers.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Follow Us on Social Media

Web Stories

Best performing phones under Rs 70,000 in December 2024: iQOO 13, OPPO Find X8, and more!
Best performing phones under Rs 70,000 in December 2024: iQOO 13, OPPO Find X8, and more!
realme 14X 5G Review
realme 14X 5G Review
Redmi Note 14 Pro vs Realme 13 Pro
Redmi Note 14 Pro vs Realme 13 Pro
Most Affordable 5G Phones Under Rs 12000 in December 2024: Samsung, Redmi, Lava, Poco & More!
Most Affordable 5G Phones Under Rs 12000 in December 2024: Samsung, Redmi, Lava, Poco & More!
Best mobile phones under Rs 35,000 in December 2024: realme GT 6T, Vivo T3 Ultra 5G and more!
Best mobile phones under Rs 35,000 in December 2024: realme GT 6T, Vivo T3 Ultra 5G and more!
Best Mobile Phones under Rs 25,000 in December 2024: Nothing Phone 2(a), OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite & More!
Best Mobile Phones under Rs 25,000 in December 2024: Nothing Phone 2(a), OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite & More!
View all stories
Best performing phones under Rs 70,000 in December 2024: iQOO 13, OPPO Find X8, and more! realme 14X 5G Review Redmi Note 14 Pro vs Realme 13 Pro Most Affordable 5G Phones Under Rs 12000 in December 2024: Samsung, Redmi, Lava, Poco & More! Best mobile phones under Rs 35,000 in December 2024: realme GT 6T, Vivo T3 Ultra 5G and more! Best Mobile Phones under Rs 25,000 in December 2024: Nothing Phone 2(a), OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite & More!