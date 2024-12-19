ixigo Launches “Travel Guarantee” with 3X Refund for Waitlisted Train Tickets

Discover ixigo's "Travel Guarantee" offering 3X refunds on unconfirmed waitlisted train tickets, providing stress-free and flexible travel alternatives.

The new feature offers passengers added convenience and financial flexibility by providing a higher monetary refund for unconfirmed waitlisted tickets. ixigo, one of India’s leading online travel platforms, has introduced a new feature called “Travel Guarantee” to alleviate the stress of waitlisted train tickets. Initially available on the ixigo Trains app, this feature ensures passengers receive a 3X refund on the ticket fare if their waitlisted train ticket remains unconfirmed at the time of chart preparation. This innovative offering allows travellers to explore alternative travel options, such as flights or buses, without the financial strain of last-minute fare hikes.

Addressing Challenges of Festive Travel

Peak travel seasons often result in long waitlists, leaving passengers anxious and scrambling to secure alternate travel modes at inflated prices. The “Travel Guarantee” feature by ixigo addresses this issue, providing travellers with financial support and flexibility to rebook their journey conveniently through other transport modes.

How the Travel Guarantee Works

Passengers booking select trains and classes on ixigo Trains can opt for this feature at a nominal cost. If the ticket remains unconfirmed at the time of chart preparation, passengers will receive:

1X of the ticket fare credited to the original payment mode.

2X refunded as a Travel Guarantee Coupon, redeemable for flights, trains, or bus bookings on ixigo.

CEO’s Vision for Enhanced Travel

Dinesh Kumar Kotha, CEO of ixigo Trains, emphasized the platform’s commitment to innovative travel solutions, stating, “Train waitlists can be a source of stress, especially during peak seasons. With our ‘Travel Guarantee,’ passengers gain up to 3X refunds, enabling them to secure alternative travel without worrying about last-minute price hikes. This initiative reflects our goal to make travel more reliable and stress-free for everyone.”

Revolutionizing Train Travel with ixigo

ixigo Trains continues to lead in transforming train travel by introducing customer-centric features such as free cancellations, food delivery on trains, and now the “Travel Guarantee” for 3X refunds on unconfirmed tickets. With these offerings, ixigo solidifies its position as the go-to platform for seamless, innovative, and dependable travel experiences.