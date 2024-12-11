Glance & Airtel Digital TV Launch Glance TV: Revolutionizing Idle Screens with Smart Experiences

Glance TV partners with Airtel to launch in India, transforming idle TV screens into AI-powered hubs with live, personalized content.

Glance, a prominent player in the consumer technology sector, has joined forces with Airtel Digital TV to introduce Glance TV to the Indian market. This innovative offering reimagines the conventional television experience by transforming idle TV screens into dynamic, AI-driven platforms that deliver live, personalized content.

Revolutionizing the Viewing Experience

Glance TV represents a paradigm shift in how viewers engage with their televisions. By harnessing the power of AI-powered technology, Glance TV curates and presents a continuous stream of live, personalized content, even when the TV is not actively being used. This “always-on” functionality ensures that the screen remains engaging and informative, maximizing the value proposition of connected TVs.

Content Tailored to You

One of the standout features of Glance TV is its ability to deliver personalized content. Through sophisticated AI algorithms, the platform learns individual viewing preferences and provides a curated selection of content that aligns with those interests. This personalized approach ensures that viewers are presented with content they are likely to find relevant and engaging.

Staying Informed in Real-Time

Glance TV goes beyond passive entertainment by offering a range of features designed to keep viewers informed and up-to-date. Sports enthusiasts can access live updates, including real-time scores, detailed statistics, and comprehensive scorecards, ensuring they never miss a moment of the action. Additionally, a built-in weather widget provides essential information to help users plan their day effectively.

A Diverse Content Ecosystem

Glance TV caters to a wide range of interests with its diverse content library. Viewers can access a variety of content categories, including breaking news, entertainment, sports, business, finance, automobiles, and technology. This ensures that there is something for everyone on the platform.

Strategic Partnership with Airtel

The initial rollout of Glance TV has been facilitated through a strategic partnership with Airtel. Currently available on over one million Airtel Xstream devices, Glance TV is set to expand its reach to four million devices in India by June 2025. This partnership leverages Airtel’s extensive network and infrastructure to accelerate the adoption of Glance TV within the Indian market.

Global Ambitions

Glance has ambitious plans to expand the availability of Glance TV to global markets in the near future. This strategic move will further solidify Glance’s position as a trailblazer in the rapidly evolving connected TV (CTV) industry.

Reshaping the Future of Television

Glance TV is at the forefront of a transformative shift in the television landscape. By seamlessly integrating AI-powered technology with personalized content delivery, Glance TV is redefining the role of television in the digital age. As the platform continues to evolve and expand, it is poised to revolutionize how viewers across the globe engage with their televisions.