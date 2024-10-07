TVS Radeon Enters the Market with a Starting Price of Rs 58,880

TVS Radeon launches a new affordable base variant priced at Rs 58,880. Featuring a 109.7cc engine, CBS, and a stylish all-black design.

TVS Motor Company has made a strategic move to further solidify its presence in the commuter motorcycle segment by introducing a new base variant of the popular TVS Radeon. This latest addition to the Radeon lineup boasts an attractive price tag of Rs 58,880 (ex-showroom), making it an even more accessible option for budget-conscious riders. This price point positions it Rs 2,525 lower than the previous entry-level Radeon and a significant Rs 17,514 less than the mid-tier model.

A Closer Look at the New Variant

The new base variant of the TVS Radeon distinguishes itself with a striking all-black color scheme, accented by a bronze-finished engine cover. This subtle touch adds a hint of sophistication to the motorcycle’s otherwise utilitarian design. The iconic TVS and Radeon branding remain prominently displayed on the fuel tank and side panels, ensuring instant recognition. This new color option expands the TVS Radeon palette to a total of seven choices, catering to a wider range of aesthetic preferences.

Performance and Efficiency

Under the hood, the TVS Radeon retains the proven 109.7cc air-cooled, single-cylinder engine. This reliable powerplant delivers 8.08 bhp at 7,350 rpm and 8.7 Nm of peak torque at 4,500 rpm, providing ample power for daily commutes and city riding. The engine is mated to a smooth-shifting 4-speed gearbox, ensuring a comfortable and engaging riding experience.

Chassis and Suspension

Built on a robust single cradle tubular frame, the TVS Radeon offers a stable and predictable ride. The telescopic front forks and twin rear shock absorbers work in tandem to absorb road imperfections, enhancing rider comfort and control. With a ground clearance of 180 mm, the Radeon can confidently tackle a variety of road conditions, from smooth city streets to uneven rural paths.

Braking and Safety Features

The base variant of the TVS Radeon is equipped with a 130 mm front drum brake, providing reliable stopping power. The top-tier model, in contrast, features a 240 mm front disc brake for enhanced braking performance. All variants come standard with a 110 mm rear drum brake. The Combined Braking System (CBS) further improves safety by distributing braking force between the front and rear wheels, reducing braking distances and enhancing stability.

Practicality and Convenience

The TVS Radeon is designed with practicality in mind. Its 10-liter fuel tank allows for extended riding range, minimizing the need for frequent refueling stops. The inclusion of a color LCD screen provides riders with essential information at a glance, while the integrated USB charging port ensures that electronic devices can be conveniently charged on the go.

With its combination of affordability, fuel efficiency, and practical features, the new base variant of the TVS Radeon is poised to become a compelling choice for riders seeking a reliable and economical commuting solution. TVS Motor Company continues to demonstrate its commitment to providing accessible and high-quality motorcycles that cater to the diverse needs of the Indian market.