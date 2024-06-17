Google Chrome’s New Feature: Listen to Web Pages in Hindi

Google is expanding its accessibility features for Chrome users in India with a new option that allows you to listen to web pages in Hindi. The “Listen to this page” feature is being rolled out for Android users, making web content more accessible for those who prefer audio or have difficulty reading text.

How it Works

The new feature is simple to use. Once you’ve updated your Chrome app to the latest version, follow these steps:

Open the webpage: Navigate to the website you want to listen to. Tap the three-dot menu: Locate the menu button (three vertical dots) in the top right corner of your browser. Select “Listen to this page”: This option will appear in the menu, usually below the “Translate” option.

Once you select “Listen to this page”, the text content of the website will be read aloud in a podcast-like format. You’ll have playback controls to play, pause, rewind, fast-forward, and skip 10 seconds. You can also adjust the playback speed and choose from different voices, including options for pitch and tone.

- Ads -

Customization and Accessibility

Google has included various customization options to enhance the listening experience. You can choose from four different voices, and text highlighting and auto-scroll features are available for better readability.

This feature is particularly beneficial for users who prefer auditory learning, have visual impairments, or simply want a hands-free way to consume web content while multitasking. It opens up a new avenue for accessing information online in a more convenient and inclusive manner.

Expanding Language Support

While the initial rollout focuses on Hindi, Google has indicated that the feature will eventually support other Indian languages like Bengali, Tamil, and more. This move aligns with Google’s commitment to making its products and services more accessible to a diverse range of users.

Availability and Future Updates

The “Listen to this page” feature is gradually being rolled out to stable users on Android. If you don’t see the option yet, make sure your Chrome app is updated to the latest version. Google is also expected to add more languages and improve the voice quality in future updates.