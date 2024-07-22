Google Gears Up for Major Hardware Event on August 13th

Google is preparing to launch a series of new devices and technologies at its upcoming hardware event on August 13th. The highlight is expected to be the Google Pixel 9 Pro and the highly anticipated Pixel 9 Pro Fold, the company’s second foldable smartphone. The event will also feature the Pixel Watch 3 and Pixel Buds Pro 2, along with a focus on the Gemini AI integration in these new products.

Pixel 9 Pro Fold: Google’s First Foldable in India

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold will be the star of the show, marking Google’s first foldable smartphone release in India. Teasers have revealed a sleek design with dual pill-shaped camera cutouts and a focus on Gemini AI capabilities.

Pixel Watch 3: Brighter Display and Enhanced Features

While not officially confirmed, leaks suggest that the Pixel Watch 3 will sport a brighter display, slimmer bezels, and a built-in ultra-wideband (UWB) chip for enhanced location tracking. It is expected to come in two sizes, 41mm and 45mm, and feature Qualcomm’s W5 chipset.

Pixel Buds Pro 2: Improved Battery Life and Charging Options

The Pixel Buds Pro 2 are rumored to boast a larger battery capacity, offering up to 31 hours of battery life without noise cancellation. The charging case is expected to support both wired and wireless charging.

Gemini AI: A New Era for Google Devices

Gemini AI will play a central role in the event, with Google showcasing how this technology will enhance the user experience across its new devices. It has been a major focus for the company since its announcement at the Google I/O event earlier this year.

Google’s August 13th event promises a significant leap in its hardware offerings, with the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, Pixel Watch 3, and Pixel Buds Pro 2, all powered by Gemini AI, set to redefine the user experience. This move is likely to intensify competition in the premium smartphone and wearable markets