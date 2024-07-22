OnePlus Stays True to Nord’s Roots with the Nord 4, Offering a Unique Alternative

The OnePlus Nord series has reached its fourth generation, solidifying its place in the smartphone market. The Nord 4 continues the legacy started in 2020 with the original Nord, known for its marble-esque finish. OnePlus has consistently delivered an alternative flagship phone experience with the Nord series, providing a unique option that doesn’t fit neatly into the typical mid-range or premium Android phone categories.

Metal Build, Battery, and Familiar Software Amidst Stiff Competition

The OnePlus Nord 4 stands out with its metal build, a rarity in this price range, and strong battery life, ensuring long-lasting usage. This makes it a compelling option for users seeking premium features without the premium price tag. The Nord 4 faces competition from the Xiaomi Redmi Note 13, Vivo V30, Samsung Galaxy A35, and even higher-priced models like the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE and Google Pixel 8a for users seeking top-tier specifications.

Design Choices and Considerations

OnePlus offers the Nord 4 in three variants, with the green option boasting a unique dual-tone finish that sets it apart from the competition. However, it’s important to note that the Nord 4 only has an IP65 dust and water resistance rating, meaning it can withstand dust and splashes but shouldn’t be submerged in water. This is a factor to consider for users who prioritize water resistance in their smartphones.

Overall, the OnePlus Nord 4 stays true to the Nord series’ roots, offering a unique blend of design, performance, and features that cater to users seeking an alternative flagship experience. While it may not be the most water-resistant option on the market, its metal build, strong battery life, and familiar software make it a compelling choice for those who prioritize these aspects in their smartphones.

The OnePlus Nord 4 continues the Nord series’ tradition of offering a compelling alternative to traditional flagship smartphones. With its unique combination of metal build, strong battery life, and familiar software, it caters to users who seek premium features without the premium price. While it may not be waterproof and faces stiff competition, the Nord 4’s distinctive design and competitive pricing make it a worthy contender in the ever-evolving smartphone market.