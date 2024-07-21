Google Offers First Look at Pixel 9 Pro Fold, Set to Debut in India

Google has provided a tantalizing preview of its upcoming Pixel 9 Pro Fold through an official teaser video released in anticipation of the ‘Made By Google’ event on August 13. The video offers a sneak peek at the foldable phone’s design and excitingly reveals its availability in the Indian market.

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold, Google’s latest innovation, embraces a clamshell form factor and showcases a distinctive dual-level rear camera bump with vertically aligned lenses. The external display, adorned with a hole punch cutout, features an off-white finish reminiscent of Google’s signature Porcelain shade. While this elegant color is highlighted in the teaser, it is expected that Google will offer a broader range of vibrant colors upon the official release.

One of the most noteworthy announcements from the teaser is the confirmation of the Pixel 9 Pro Fold’s launch in India. Unlike its predecessor, the Google Pixel Fold, which did not reach the Indian market, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold will debut alongside the Pixel 9 Pro in India on August 14th, just a day after its global unveiling. This move underscores Google’s commitment to expanding its foldable phone portfolio in the Indian market.

In a post on Google India’s social media channels, the company declared, “Out with the old. In with the fold. Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold, for the first time in India.” The post further showcased a sleek black color option for the phone and invited eager consumers to sign up for updates on the availability of both the Pixel 9 Pro Fold and Pixel 9 Pro on Google’s online store.

The teaser video, coupled with Google’s official announcement, has generated considerable excitement among tech enthusiasts and foldable phone aficionados. The Pixel 9 Pro Fold’s unique design, coupled with its availability in India, is poised to make it a significant player in the rapidly evolving foldable phone market.