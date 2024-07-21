Amazon and Motorola: Summer Surprises for Tech Enthusiasts

Amazon is currently hosting a summer sale with substantial discounts on laptops from well-known brands such as Asus, HP, and Lenovo. Whether you prioritize multitasking, portability, or affordability, there’s likely a laptop deal to suit your needs and budget.

Asus Vivobook 15: The Multitasking Marvel

The Asus Vivobook 15 is an excellent choice for individuals who juggle work, study, and leisure. It features an Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB RAM, a 512GB SSD, and a crisp FHD display, ensuring smooth multitasking and ample storage space. Additionally, it comes with Office 2021 and Windows 11 pre-installed, enhancing its productivity capabilities. With a 35% discount, it’s an exceptional value at Rs. 49,990.

HP Laptop 15s: The Portable Powerhouse

For those prioritizing portability, the HP Laptop 15s is a compelling option. This sleek 15.6-inch laptop houses an AMD Ryzen 7 5700U processor, 16GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD, offering strong performance in a compact package. It also features an FHD display and comes with Windows 11 and Microsoft Office 2021 pre-installed.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3: The Budget-Friendly Balancer

Budget-conscious shoppers should consider the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3. Equipped with a 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB RAM, and 512GB storage, it delivers a balanced performance for daily tasks. Its slim design adds to its portability, and the discounted price of Rs. 48,800 (after a 28% discount and an ICICI Bank card discount) makes it a very attractive option.

Asus Vivobook 16X: The High-Performance Heavyweight

If top-tier performance is your primary concern, the Asus Vivobook 16X might be the perfect fit. While it’s slightly above the Rs. 50,000 mark, its powerful Ryzen 5800HS processor, expansive 16-inch WUXGA display, and generous 16GB RAM and 512GB storage justify the price. It also boasts a fingerprint scanner for added security.

Motorola Edge 50 Neo: Leaked Specs Ahead of Launch

In other tech news, Motorola may soon launch the Motorola Edge 50 Neo in India, the successor to la st year’s Motorola Edge 40 Neo Motorola Edge 40 Ne. Leaked specifications suggest it will have a 6.4-inch pOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset, a 50MP primary camera (along with additional sensors), and a 4,310 mAh battery. It’s expected to run on the latest Android 14 operating system with Motorola’s Hello UI. The phone is rumored to be available in four colors: Nautical Blue, Latte, Grisaille, and Poinciana. While pricing hasn’t been confirmed, it’s anticipated to be similar to the Edge 40 Neo.

