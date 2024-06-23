Google Pixel 8 and 8a Get Significant Price Cuts in Flipkart Sale

Google’s latest flagship phones, the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8a, are now available at significantly reduced prices as part of Flipkart’s ongoing Mega June Bonanza sale. This presents an excellent opportunity for potential buyers to snag these high-performance devices at a more affordable price point.

Pixel 8: A Flagship with a Fresh Price Tag

The Pixel 8, launched last year with a starting price of ₹75,999, has received a substantial price cut of ₹14,000, bringing its starting price down to ₹61,999. This discount makes the Pixel 8 a much more competitive option in the premium smartphone market, narrowing the price gap with its more budget-friendly counterpart, the Pixel 8a.

Pixel 8a: Even More Accessible

The Pixel 8a, already known for its affordability at a launch price of ₹53,999, has also received a price reduction, now starting at ₹52,999. Additionally, customers can avail a ₹3,000 instant discount on ICICI Bank credit cards, further sweetening the deal.

Additional Discounts and Offers

Flipkart is also offering discounts on the Pixel 7, which is now listed at ₹42,999 (down from ₹59,999). This model is also eligible for the ₹3,000 instant discount on ICICI Bank credit cards.

Why Consider the Pixel 8 and 8a?

The Pixel 8 and 8a both offer powerful performance, impressive camera capabilities, and the latest Android updates, making them compelling choices for Android enthusiasts and those seeking a reliable, feature-rich smartphone.

Pixel 8: Boasts a more advanced camera system and faster processor than the Pixel 8a.

Boasts a more advanced camera system and faster processor than the Pixel 8a. Pixel 8a: Offers an excellent balance of performance and affordability, making it a great choice for budget-conscious buyers.

The Flipkart Sale: Act Fast

The Flipkart Mega June Bonanza sale concludes on June 19th, so interested buyers are encouraged to act quickly to take advantage of these discounts.

Google’s price cuts on the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8a, combined with Flipkart’s sale, offer a compelling opportunity to acquire a premium smartphone at a reduced price. With various models and discounts available, it’s worth considering if you’re in the market for a new device.