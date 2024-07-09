OnePlus Set for Summer Launch Event: Leaks Reveal Details of Upcoming Devices

OnePlus is poised to make a splash this summer with its highly anticipated launch event on July 16th. The company is set to unveil a trio of exciting new products: the OnePlus Pad 2, the OnePlus Watch 2R, and the OnePlus Nord Buds Pro earbuds. Leaks and rumors have already generated considerable buzz, providing tantalizing glimpses into what these devices have to offer.

OnePlus Pad 2: A Powerful Tablet Experience

The OnePlus Pad 2, an international adaptation of the OnePlus Pad Pro recently launched in China, is set to impress with its robust specifications. Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, this tablet boasts a 144Hz refresh rate on its expansive 12.1-inch display, promising smooth visuals and responsive performance. A substantial 9,510mAh battery ensures all-day usage, while 67W fast wired charging minimizes downtime. Available in 8GB/128GB and 12GB/256GB configurations, the OnePlus Pad 2 caters to varying user needs. The device also features a notable rear camera setup and a 12.1-inch 144Hz LCD screen with 900-nit peak brightness, making it an attractive option for both productivity and entertainment.

OnePlus Watch 2R: Affordable Elegance on Your Wrist

The OnePlus Watch 2R, previously introduced in China as a variant of the OnePlus Watch 2, is now making its way to international markets. The “R” designation signifies a more budget-friendly model, making it accessible to a wider audience. This stylish smartwatch features a 1.43-inch AMOLED display powered by the Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 processor. It offers 32GB of storage and is equipped with a 500mAh battery to keep you connected throughout the day. Available in Radiant Steel and mint colors, the OnePlus Watch 2R aims to cater to diverse tastes and preferences, with a potential price point around ₹16,500.

OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro: Premium Audio at a Mid-Range Price

Rounding out the lineup are the OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro earbuds, positioned as premium mid-range ANC (Active Noise Cancellation) earbuds. These earbuds will be available in mint and black colors, aligning with the aesthetic of the Nord 4 smartphone. Featuring a design reminiscent of AirPods, the Nord Buds 3 Pro sport a combination of glossy and matte finishes, adding to their visual appeal. OnePlus intends to bundle these earbuds as a promotional offer with the Nord 4 in specific regions, ensuring impressive sound quality is accessible to a wider audience at a competitive price point.

All three products are expected to be officially unveiled at the OnePlus Summer Launch Event on July 16th. Stay tuned for further updates and official pricing information as the event draws closer.