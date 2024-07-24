Google Prepares for Pixel 9 Series Launch Amidst Leaks and Rumors

Google's Pixel 9 series launch on August 13th is approaching, with leaks revealing design, pricing, and features. The Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold promise exciting updates and AI capabilities.

Google’s highly anticipated Pixel 9 series is set to launch on August 13th, 2024. This flagship lineup, comprising the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, has already generated significant buzz due to numerous leaks and rumors. Notably, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold will make its debut in the Indian market, marking a departure from the previous Pixel Fold’s exclusion.

Confirmed Features and Exciting Rumors

Google has officially confirmed several AI features for the Pixel 9 Pro, including Image Extender, Pixel Screenshots akin to Microsoft AI Recall, Clear Calling, Zoom Enhance, Best Take, Ask The Video, RCS with iPhones, Call Screen, Image Generation, Live Translate, and Help Me Write.

However, unofficial information has also surfaced, revealing details about the chipset, design, display, and camera specifications of the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro smartphones. Recent renders have confirmed previous rumors of the Pixel 9 having one less camera than the Pro and Pro XL models. The devices will sport a redesigned camera island with a more prominent and sharper-edged appearance.

Leaked hands-on images of the Pixel 9 Pro XL suggest it may come equipped with 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of storage. Additionally, references to a Satellite SOS feature have been found within the Android 15 Beta 4 code, potentially offering a two-year free trial for Pixel 9 users.

Anticipated Pricing Details

Leaked pricing information from France indicates a wide range of options for consumers. The Pixel 9 is expected to start at €899 (approximately Rs 82,000) for the 128GB variant, with various color choices available. The Pixel 9 Pro will likely begin at €1,099 (approximately Rs 100,000), offering different storage configurations.

Meanwhile, the Pixel 9 Pro XL is rumored to start at €1,199 (approximately Rs 110,000), with a high-end 1TB model potentially priced at €1,689 (approximately Rs 153,000). Finally, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is anticipated to cost €1,899 (approximately Rs 173,000) for the 256GB version.

As the August 13th launch date approaches, excitement continues to build for the Google Pixel 9 series. With a combination of confirmed features, intriguing rumors, and a wide range of anticipated price points, the Pixel 9 lineup promises to be a significant player in the smartphone market.