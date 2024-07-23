One UI 7.0 Beta Coming July/August 2024: Smoother Animations, Redesigned Camera & More

Get the latest on Samsung's One UI 7.0 (Android 15), expected to bring smoother animations, redesigned icons, and revamped features to Galaxy devices. Learn about potential release timelines and which devices might get the update first.

With Samsung’s recent launch of One UI 6.1.1 alongside the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Galaxy Z Fold 6, attention is shifting towards the highly anticipated One UI 7.0. This major update, built upon Android 15, is set to bring significant design enhancements and novel features to Samsung devices.

Anticipated Release Timeline for One UI 7.0 Beta

Based on information from a reliable source, Ice Universe, Samsung aims to roll out the One UI 7.0 Beta update as early as July/August 2024, barring any unexpected development setbacks. Earlier hints from the same source suggested that One UI 7.0 would incorporate notably smooth animations, akin to those found on iOS and ColorOS, although these claims were later retracted.

Potential Features and Design Changes in One UI 7.0

Previous reports have indicated that One UI 7.0 could introduce a range of aesthetic and functional enhancements, including redesigned icons, smoother animations, and a revamped Quick Panel layout. The camera app is also rumored to receive a makeover, with a redesigned interface featuring a quick controls bar positioned near the modes switcher. Additional features like a basic App Lock and a vertical app drawer (accessible through Good Lock) are also expected.

Device Compatibility and Rollout Schedule for One UI 7.0

The upcoming Galaxy S24 series is likely to be the first in line to receive the One UI 7.0 Beta update in the coming weeks. Following Samsung’s usual pattern, the update will likely be extended to other high-end models such as the Galaxy S23, Galaxy Z Flip 6, and Galaxy Z Fold 6. A stable version of One UI 7.0 is anticipated to be released in October or November after a series of beta iterations.

By the end of 2024, Samsung aims to make the One UI 7.0 update available for most of its high-end and mid-range smartphones and tablets. Eligible entry-level devices are expected to receive the update in early 2025.