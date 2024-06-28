Google Rolls Back Infinite Scrolling in Search Results, Citing Speed and Efficiency

Google is set to retire its infinite scrolling feature in search results, returning to the traditional pagination system of numbered pages. This change, initially affecting desktop users, is aimed at improving the speed and efficiency of search result delivery.

What is Infinite Scrolling?

Introduced in 2021 for mobile and 2022 for desktop, infinite scrolling allowed users to continuously scroll through search results without clicking a “Next” button. This feature, common on social media platforms, aimed to streamline browsing but faced criticism for potentially encouraging mindless scrolling and hindering focused searching.

Why is Google Reverting?

A Google spokesperson confirmed the move, citing a focus on optimizing the speed and efficiency of delivering search results. The removal of infinite scrolling is expected to reduce the amount of data loaded upfront, leading to faster load times, especially on slower connections or less powerful devices.

How Will the Change Affect Users?

For desktop users, a pagination bar will return to the bottom of the search results page, allowing users to navigate through pages manually by clicking “Next” or selecting a specific page number. This change is expected to provide users with greater control over the results they view.

Mobile users will also see a change, with the “More results” button replacing infinite scrolling. Tapping this button will manually load additional pages of results.

When Will the Change Occur?

The switch back to pagination has already begun for some desktop users and is expected to gradually roll out for all users in the coming months. Mobile users will also see the change later this year.

What Are the Implications?

While the change may be a minor inconvenience for some users, it is a significant step towards improving the overall search experience. By prioritizing speed and efficiency, Google aims to deliver more relevant results faster, ultimately enhancing user satisfaction.