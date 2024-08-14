Google Slashes Pixel 8 Series and Pixel 7a Prices Following Pixel 9 Launch

Google slashes prices on Pixel 8 series & Pixel 7a after Pixel 9 launch. Pixel 8 Pro gets ₹7,000 off. Made in India Pixel 8 soon.

In the wake of the highly anticipated Pixel 9 launch, Google has strategically reduced prices for its previous generation Pixel 8 series and Pixel 7a smartphones in India. This move is likely aimed at stimulating sales and clearing inventory ahead of the new Pixel 9 devices hitting the market.

Price Adjustments Across the Pixel Lineup

Pixel 8 Pro : The flagship Pixel 8 Pro has seen the most significant price reduction, with both the 128GB and 256GB variants now available at ₹7,000 less than their original price.

: The flagship Pixel 8 Pro has seen the most significant price reduction, with both the 128GB and 256GB variants now available at ₹7,000 less than their original price. Pixel 8 : The standard Pixel 8 has also received a price cut, with the 128GB variant now ₹4,000 cheaper and the 256GB variant ₹5,000 cheaper.

: The standard Pixel 8 has also received a price cut, with the 128GB variant now ₹4,000 cheaper and the 256GB variant ₹5,000 cheaper. Pixel 8a and Pixel 7a: The Pixel 8a is now ₹3,000 more affordable, while the Pixel 7a has been slashed by ₹2,000.

Key Features and Specifications

The Pixel 8 series is powered by Google’s Tensor G4 chipset and boasts a 6.2-inch Actua display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It has already received several Gemini AI-related upgrades, enhancing its overall performance and capabilities. On the other hand, the Pixel 7a runs on the older Tensor G2 chip.

Made in India Pixel 8 on the Horizon

Google has also announced that the first batch of Made in India Pixel 8 devices has begun rolling off the production lines. This move underscores Google’s growing focus on the Indian market, as the company aims to emulate the success of Apple and Samsung’s premium offerings in the region.

Pixel 9 Series Launches in India

Notably, this year marks the first time that Google has released all Pixel 9 devices, including the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, Pixel Watch 3, and Pixel Watch 2 Pro, in India. In contrast, last year, while Google introduced the Pixel 8, 8 Pro, and 8a editions to India, the company chose not to launch the pricier Pixel Fold.

With these strategic price cuts and the introduction of its latest Pixel 9 lineup, Google is making a concerted effort to strengthen its position in the Indian smartphone market. It will be interesting to observe how these developments impact the company’s sales and market share in the coming months.