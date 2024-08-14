Google Unveils Pixel 9 Series, Retires Pixel 7 and Original Fold

Google launches the Pixel 9 series, discontinues Pixel 7 and original Pixel Fold. Read about the key features of these devices and the implications of this strategic move.

In a move that signals a significant shift in its smartphone lineup, Google has launched the highly anticipated Pixel 9 series, comprising the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold. This announcement was made at the company’s annual hardware event on August 13th. Concurrent with this launch, Google has confirmed the discontinuation of the Pixel 7 series and the first-generation Pixel Fold.

End of the Line for Pixel Fold and Pixel 7

Reports suggest that Google has officially ceased sales of the original Pixel Fold and the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro smartphones. The Pixel Fold, launched in May 2023, marked Google’s debut in the foldable smartphone arena and garnered praise for its innovative design and software integration. The Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, powered by Google’s Tensor G2 chipset, were notable for introducing the Photo Unblur feature.

A Look Back at the Pixel Fold

The first-generation Pixel Fold boasted a water-resistant design, Google’s custom Tensor G2 processor, a 7.6-inch OLED internal display, a 5.8-inch FHD+ external OLED screen, a 48MP main camera, a 10.8MP ultra-wide angle lens, and a 4821mAh battery.

Remembering the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro

The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, launched in October 2022, were also equipped with Google’s Tensor G2 chipset. Key features included the groundbreaking Photo Unblur capability, a 50-megapixel main camera, and a 12MP ultra-wide camera.

Google’s introduction of the Pixel 9 series marks a new chapter in its smartphone journey, while the retirement of the Pixel 7 series and the original Pixel Fold signifies the company’s commitment to innovation and its focus on the future of mobile technology. As Google continues to push the boundaries of smartphone capabilities, consumers can anticipate further advancements and exciting developments in the years to come.