Google’s Pixel 9 Series: A New Era of AI-Powered Smartphones Debuts August 13

Google is poised to redefine the smartphone landscape with the launch of its Pixel 9 series on August 13. This highly anticipated event is expected to unveil a trio of cutting-edge devices: the Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and the groundbreaking Pixel 9 Pro Fold. Beyond the impressive hardware upgrades, one feature stands out as a potential game-changer: a complimentary one-year subscription to Gemini Advanced, Google’s most sophisticated AI model.

Gemini Advanced: A Glimpse into the Future of AI on Your Smartphone

According to insights gleaned from a teardown of the Google app beta (version 15.28), Pixel 9 Pro users will be granted exclusive access to Gemini Advanced for a full year. This translates to a substantial value of approximately ₹19,200, given the standard monthly subscription fee of ₹1,600.

Gemini Advanced offers a suite of features designed to enhance productivity, creativity, and overall user experience. Users will gain early access to new features, the ability to edit and run Python code directly within the AI model, a generous 2TB of Google One storage, and much more.

Pixel 9 Series: A Spectrum of Choices and Premium Pricing

The Pixel 9 series is expected to cater to a wide range of preferences and budgets. The standard Pixel 9 will be available in a quartet of stylish colors: Obsidian (black), Porcelain (white), Cosmo, and Mojito. Storage options will include 128GB and 256GB variants, with estimated prices of ₹75,000 and ₹83,000, respectively.

For those seeking a more premium experience, the Pixel 9 Pro will offer 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage options, with prices starting at ₹92,000 and reaching up to ₹1,11,000. The Pixel 9 Pro XL and Pixel 9 Pro Fold, the latter being Google’s second foldable smartphone, are both rumored to start at ₹1,00,000.

The Pixel 9 series launch promises to be a landmark event in the smartphone industry. With its integration of Gemini Advanced and a diverse range of models and features, Google aims to set a new standard for AI-powered mobile experiences. As the countdown to August 13 continues, tech enthusiasts and consumers alike eagerly await the unveiling of these next-generation devices.