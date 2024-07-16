Xiaomi MIX Fold 4 Unveiled: Thinnest Foldable Yet with Leica Camera & Satellite Comms

The tech world buzzed with excitement this morning, July 19th, as the official announcement for Lei Jun’s annual speech was made. This highly anticipated event also offered a sneak peek at Xiaomi’s new folding screen product, the MIX Fold 4.

MIX Fold 4: Thin, Light, and Packed with Features

The high-definition images released by Xiaomi showcase the MIX Fold 4’s striking design. Its rear lens deviates from the traditional round or vertical arrangement, adopting a rectangular shape with an elegant arc added to the bottom.

The pursuit of thinness and lightness has been a trend in folding screen phones over the past few years, and the MIX Fold 4 is no exception. Lei Jun revealed that this phone will boast impressive camera features, including a Leica quad camera, 5X periscope, dual telephoto, and dual macro. Additionally, features like 50W wireless charging, IPX8 waterproofing, and two-way satellite communication make it even more special. With all these features, the phone’s thickness is a mere 9.47mm and weighs only 226 grams, making it truly “unbelievable!”

Xiaomi vs Honor in the Thinness Race

The recently launched Honor Magic V3 has a thickness of 9.2mm, slightly less than the MIX Fold 4. In this regard, Honor still seems to be ahead. Honor officials claim that no one can surpass them in this aspect in a short time. This claim is not just about confidence, but also a testament to their technological capabilities.

Xiaomi MIX Fold 4: Will it Live Up to Expectations?

The features and design of the Xiaomi MIX Fold 4 suggest that it is poised to set a new benchmark in the world of folding screen phones. But whether it will truly live up to expectations, only time will tell.