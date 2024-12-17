Grab the iPhone 16 Pro at Rs 8,100 Off: Exclusive Offers on Vijay Sales

17/12/2024
Mahak Aggarwal
2 Min Read
Grab the iPhone 16 Pro at Rs 8,100 Off
Discover the iPhone 16 Pro at an exclusive Rs 8,100 discount with added bank offers on Vijay Sales. Learn more about this limited-time deal!

Apple’s iPhone 16 Pro, the flagship device packed with cutting-edge features, has seen a significant price drop shortly after its launch. Originally introduced at Rs 1,19,900, the iPhone 16 Pro is now more accessible at a reduced price, making it an enticing offer for technology enthusiasts.

Price Cuts and Bank Offers

Currently, the iPhone 16 Pro is priced at Rs 1,16,300 for the 128GB model when purchased through Vijay Sales. Buyers using HDFC or RBL bank cards can enjoy an instant discount of Rs 4,500. Additionally, ICICI, SBI, and Kotak Mahindra bank cardholders are eligible for a Rs 4,000 discount. To make the deal even sweeter, Vijay Sales is offering no-cost EMI options tailored to various bank terms.

For those with an American Express card, there’s a chance to secure up to Rs 7,500 off, significantly reducing the net cost of the device. This promotion makes the iPhone 16 Pro one of the most competitively priced premium smartphones in the market.

Trade-In Savings

Customers looking to lower the price further can benefit from trading in their current smartphones. Vijay Sales provides a trade-in value dependent on the model and condition of the old device, which could substantially decrease the final price of the iPhone 16 Pro.

Advanced Features and Specifications

The iPhone 16 Pro boasts a 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR display with a 120Hz refresh rate and an Always-On display feature. At its core, it operates with the powerful A18 Pro chip and a 16-core Neural Engine, enhancing its AI capabilities. The device is equipped for immersive gaming experiences thanks to hardware-accelerated ray tracing. It runs on iOS 18.2 and includes a suite of Apple Intelligence features.

In terms of camera technology, the iPhone 16 Pro features a sophisticated 48 MP Fusion camera system. This includes a quad-pixel sensor, a 48 MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 12 MP 5x telephoto lens. An innovative Camera Control button offers visual guidance and answers questions related to the user’s environment, enhancing the photography experience.

Avatar photo

Mahak Aggarwal

With a BA in Mass Communication from Symbiosis, Pune, and 5 years of experience, Mahak brings compelling tech stories to life. Her engaging style has won her the 'Rising Star in Tech Journalism' award at a recent media conclave. Her in-depth research and engaging writing style make her pieces both informative and captivating, providing readers with valuable insights.

