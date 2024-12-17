OpenAI Launches ChatGPT Search for All Users for Free, Continuing Rivalry with Google

OpenAI rolls out ChatGPT Search for free, enhancing user experience with optimized mobile features and advanced voice mode, intensifying competition with Google.

OpenAI has officially made ChatGPT Search available to all users at no cost, marking a significant step in its ongoing competition with Google. This latest update extends the availability of ChatGPT Search to anyone with an OpenAI account, accessible through its mobile apps and website. Previously exclusive to paying members, the feature has been enhanced and broadened to include more users, reinforcing OpenAI’s commitment to improving user access and functionality.

Expanded Access and Enhanced Features

Initially introduced in November 2024, ChatGPT Search was originally available only to premium subscribers. The recent expansion allows logged-in users to employ ChatGPT Search regardless of their subscription tier. This democratization of access follows through on OpenAI’s promise to continually refine and extend the capabilities of their search tools.

Optimized Mobile Experience and Advanced Voice Mode

In line with the launch, OpenAI introduced an optimized version of ChatGPT Search tailored for mobile devices, ensuring a seamless and efficient search experience on smartphones and tablets. A significant addition is the advanced voice search mode, which enables users to perform searches using voice commands, adding a convenient, hands-free component to the search process.

Introducing Real-Time Screen Sharing

Further enhancing its features, OpenAI unveiled real-time video and screen sharing within the Advanced Voice Mode at the same event. Users can now interact more dynamically by sharing their screens directly through the ChatGPT interface, facilitating real-time feedback on various tasks, including complex problem-solving.

Note on Availability

The newly introduced video and screen sharing features are available to ChatGPT Teams, Plus, and Pro users on both iOS and Android platforms. They are slated to be extended to Enterprise and Edu subscribers by January. It is important to mention, however, that the advanced voice mode will not be available in several EU countries due to regulatory restrictions.