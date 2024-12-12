iPhone 16 Pro price drops on Amazon: Get the 256GB model for the price of the 128GB—Here’s how

Grab the iPhone 16 Pro 256GB for the price of the 128GB on Amazon! Learn how to use credit card offers and Prime membership to unlock incredible savings.

Looking to purchase the latest iPhone 16 Pro? Amazon is offering a remarkable deal that allows you to obtain the 256GB model for practically the same price as the 128GB version. By strategically using credit cards and your Prime membership, you can significantly reduce the effective price and enjoy a substantial upgrade without overspending.

Leverage Credit Card Offers for Instant Discounts

The iPhone 16 Pro 256GB is typically listed at ₹1,29,900 on Amazon. However, with an Amazon ICICI Pay credit card, you can instantly slash the price by ₹2,500. This brings the cost down to ₹1,27,400, making it a much more enticing offer.

Maximize Savings with Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime members can unlock further savings by opting to pay the full amount upfront instead of choosing EMI options. This grants you a 5% cashback, which translates to ₹6,370 credited to your account after the billing cycle.

Calculate Your Final Price

By combining the credit card discount and cashback offer, the effective price of the iPhone 16 Pro 256GB plummets to an impressive ₹1,21,030. That’s practically the same price as the 128GB model, giving you double the storage for minimal extra cost.

Alternative Solutions

Don’t have an Amazon ICICI Pay credit card? No problem! You can still benefit from this deal by borrowing a friend’s card. Just remember that the cashback will be credited to their account.

This incredible offer provides a golden opportunity to maximize your storage capacity without exceeding your budget. Take advantage of this limited-time deal and secure your iPhone 16 Pro 256GB at an unbeatable price.