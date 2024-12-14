GTA 6 Release Date, Trailer, Map, Price, Leaks: Everything We Know So Far

Get the latest on GTA 6, including release date, trailer details, map locations, expected price, and leaks. Explore everything we know about Grand Theft Auto 6.

The gaming community is eagerly anticipating the release of Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6), one of the most awaited events of 2025. While an exact release date remains under wraps, Fall 2025 is the current expectation. Amidst the swirling rumors and leaks, let’s dive into the confirmed details and explore what we know about GTA 6.

Release Date and Platforms

Rockstar Games has officially confirmed the Fall 2025 timeline for GTA 6 in a financial report. The game will initially launch on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. A PC version may follow, but it might not be available at launch. There’s also speculation that GTA 6 will leverage the power of the PS5 Pro to deliver an even more immersive experience.

Vice City Makes a Comeback

The first trailer, released on December 4th of the previous year, offered a glimpse into the world of GTA 6. The 91-second video introduced Lucia, one of the two protagonists, and showcased the game’s impressive visuals. GTA 6 marks a return to the iconic Vice City and its surrounding areas in the fictional state of Leonida. The trailer featured glimpses of vibrant beaches, bustling nightlife, and even alligators. Rockstar describes GTA 6 as the “biggest, most immersive evolution” of the Grand Theft Auto franchise yet.

Gameplay and Map Details

From what we’ve seen so far, GTA 6 will feature two playable protagonists, Lucia and her unnamed partner, as they embark on a series of high-stakes heists. Initial rumors suggested a sprawling map encompassing areas inspired by both North and South America. However, the focus has been streamlined to Vice City and its neighboring regions. Rockstar plans to expand the map post-launch with new cities, interiors, and missions.

Expected Price

While it’s still early to discuss pricing definitively, it’s anticipated that GTA 6 will be priced higher than its predecessors, GTA V and Red Dead Redemption 2. In India, the price could be around Rs 6,000.