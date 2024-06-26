Haier India Launches Kinouchi Dark Edition Air Conditioner with Advanced Cooling Technologies

Haier Appliances India has announced the launch of its new air conditioning unit, the Kinouchi Dark Edition. This model incorporates several advanced technologies designed to enhance the cooling experience in Indian households.

Made in India for Indian Consumers

The Kinouchi Dark Edition air conditioner is manufactured locally, supporting the ‘Make in India, Made for India’ initiative. It emphasizes the brand’s dedication to producing domestically and catering specifically to the Indian market’s needs.

Advanced Cooling and Energy-Saving Features

One of the prominent features of the new air conditioner is its capability to cool significantly faster than traditional models. It offers a rapid cooling experience within 10 seconds, termed ‘Supersonic Cooling,’ and is effective even under extreme temperatures up to 60 degrees Celsius.

The unit is also equipped with Frost Self-Clean Technology, which claims to sterilize 99.9% of the air, providing a cleaner and healthier environment. This feature ensures the circulation of purified air and maintains cleanliness efficiently within 15 minutes.

Additionally, the HEXA Inverter Technology integrated into this model allows for a robust performance and energy efficiency. The Intelli Convertible 7-in-1 feature offers versatility by allowing adjustments in the cooling capacity, thereby optimizing energy usage based on the user’s needs.

Design and Aesthetics

Recognizing the increasing consumer interest in home aesthetics, Haier has designed the Kinouchi Dark Edition to be more than just a functional appliance. It features a stylish design that complements modern home interiors, making it an attractive addition to any room.

Extensive Cooling Coverage and Durability

The air conditioner boasts a long airflow reach of 20 meters, ensuring uniform cooling throughout large spaces quickly. It also features a Hyper PCB that supports stable operations over extended periods, enhancing the unit’s durability and operational longevity.

Pricing and Availability

The Kinouchi Dark Edition air conditioner is available across India, with prices starting at INR 46,990. Haier is also offering a launch promotion including a 5-year comprehensive warranty, cashback offers up to 10%, free installation, and a lifetime warranty on the compressor.

Industry Implications

Haier’s consistent effort to innovate and cater to specific market demands reflects its strategic positioning in the Indian appliance industry. The introduction of the Kinouchi Dark Edition aligns with consumer preferences for high-performance, aesthetically pleasing, and energy-efficient home solutions.