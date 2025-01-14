HARMAN Introduces HARMAN ConnectIQ to Enhance Retail Productivity with AI at NRF Big Show 2025

HARMAN ConnectIQ leverages AI-powered automation, real-time insights, and seamless collaboration tools to boost frontline efficiency and optimize retail operations.

HARMAN, a subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., has launched HARMAN ConnectIQ, an innovative AI-powered retail solution under its Digital Transformation Solutions business unit, at the NRF Big Show 2025.

The retail sector faces growing challenges, including an average turnover rate of 60% among employees, as revealed in the latest U.S. Department of Labor BLS report. Rising hiring and training costs exacerbate this issue, pushing nearly 40% of retail tech executives to increase their investment in frontline worker technology in 2025.

Features of HARMAN ConnectIQ

HARMAN ConnectIQ addresses these workforce challenges through cutting-edge tools designed to enhance collaboration, simplify onboarding, and deliver personalized training for store managers and associates. With AI-driven automation, the platform optimizes task management, integrates multiple retail systems through prebuilt connectors, and offers a unified digital experience for frontline workers. This approach can increase productivity by up to 30%, significantly improving in-store customer experiences.

Leveraging Advanced Technologies

The solution incorporates industry-leading technologies, including:

Microsoft Teams for streamlined collaboration

Microsoft Copilot for enhanced productivity

Samsung Knox for secure, multi-channel communication

This combination ensures seamless operations and fosters innovation in retail environments.

HARMAN’s Vision for Retail Transformation

Nicholas Parrotta, President of Digital Transformation Solutions and Chief Digital & Information Officer at HARMAN, remarked, “HARMAN ConnectIQ transforms retail operations by addressing labor shortages and enhancing workforce productivity through AI-driven tools. By unifying retail systems into a single platform, we empower retailers to remain competitive and deliver superior customer experiences. We’re thrilled to demonstrate this groundbreaking solution at NRF Big Show 2025.”

Where to Find HARMAN ConnectIQ

HARMAN ConnectIQ will be showcased at the Samsung booth (#5303) during the NRF Big Show 2025. To learn more, visit Retail Digital Transformation Solutions and Contactless Shopping | HARMAN.