JUST CORSECA Unveils Premium Speakers with Cutting-Edge Design and Features

JUST CORSECA, a brand synonymous with audio innovation, has launched an impressive lineup of five premium portable speakers—Sonic Symphony, Sonic Sphere, Sonic Stream, Sonic Surge, and Sonic Spark. These speakers combine innovative features, sleek design, powerful output, and long playback time, catering to a wide range of audio preferences and professional needs. With this latest launch, JUST CORSECA aims to redefine audio excellence by offering superior sound and unmatched functionality.

Sonic Symphony (JST636): High Performance for Professionals

The Sonic Symphony is a 550W powerhouse, perfect for professional settings like conferences or large events. Equipped with two wireless microphones, BT V5.3, multicore sound technology, and a built-in DSP, this speaker ensures high-definition sound with enhanced bass. The 30000mAh battery supports PD 60W fast charging, and features like low latency, a karaoke function, a 6.5mm guitar port, and RGB lighting make it a versatile option for demanding users.

Sonic Sphere (JST634): Immersive Audio and Style

Delivering an impressive 450W output, the Sonic Sphere is ideal for karaoke nights or professional gatherings. It includes two wireless microphones, True Wireless Stereo (TWS) technology, and a multicore sound system for clear and dynamic audio. Its 30000mAh battery and PD 60W fast charging ensure extended playback time, while its premium fabric design enhances portability and aesthetics.

Sonic Stream (JST632): Ergonomic and Powerful

The Sonic Stream, with its 360W output, offers a blend of performance and portability. Featuring two wireless microphones, a multicore sound system, and True Wireless Stereo, this speaker is perfect for parties or professional use. The RGB light show and ergonomic handle add convenience, while the 18000mAh battery ensures long-lasting audio playback.

Sonic Surge (JST630): Portable and Stylish

The Sonic Surge is a compact 240W portable speaker, designed with a multicore sound system for rich and clear sound. Its True Wireless Stereo capability allows users to pair multiple speakers, making it perfect for indoor and outdoor use. The 18000mAh battery and premium fabric finish make it a stylish yet functional choice.

Sonic Spark (JST628): Compact Yet Powerful

The Sonic Spark is a 180W compact speaker, ideal for personal use or small gatherings. Featuring a 12000mAh battery, True Wireless Stereo, and a dynamic light design, this lightweight speaker combines convenience and style. Its multicore sound system ensures clear highs and deep bass for an enhanced listening experience.

Pricing and Availability

JUST CORSECA’s latest speakers are available at leading retail stores and online platforms across India. The pricing is as follows:

Sonic Symphony: ₹34,999

Sonic Sphere: ₹29,999

Sonic Stream: ₹20,999

Sonic Surge: ₹16,999

Sonic Spark: ₹10,999

These premium speakers redefine audio innovation, delivering long playback time, powerful output, and cutting-edge design for every lifestyle.