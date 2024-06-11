HMD Launches HMD 105 and HMD 110 Feature Phones in India

HMD announced the launch of the HMD 105 and HMD 110 phones in India. These new models focus on accessibility and user convenience with a range of useful features.

Key Highlights:

Built-in UPI application for secure transactions without internet access

Advanced multimedia features and voice assistance

Large displays with enhanced visibility

One-year replacement guarantee

Features and Design

The HMD 105 and HMD 110 are designed with modern aesthetics, featuring strong corners, serene curves, and texturized surfaces for comfortable use and easy portability. Key features include phone talker, auto call recording, MP3 player, wired and wireless FM radio, dual LED flash for the HMD 105, and a premium camera design for the HMD 110.

Battery Life and Language Support

Both phones come with a 1000mAh battery, offering up to 18 days of standby time and long-lasting conversations. They support up to nine local languages for input and 23 languages for rendering, making them accessible to a wider audience.

Availability

The HMD 105 is available in three colors: black, purple, and blue. The HMD 110 is available in black and green. Both models can be purchased at retail stores, e-commerce sites, and the official HMD website.

Ravi Kunwar, VP-India & APAC at HMD Global, stated, “The HMD 105 and HMD 110 are our first feature phones in India with stylish designs and UPI capabilities. These devices highlight our commitment to providing accessible technology and bridging the digital divide.”

