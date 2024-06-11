Home News Tech Gifts for Father’s Day: Enhance Your Dad’s Daily Life

Tech Gifts for Father’s Day: Enhance Your Dad’s Daily Life

By
Srishti Gulati
-
21
0
Tech Gifts for Father's Day: Enhance Your Dad's Daily Life

Celebrate Father’s Day by giving your dad modern technology that enhances his daily life. From devices that keep him connected to tools that simplify his routines, tech gifts are a thoughtful way to show your appreciation. Help him stay organized, entertained, and productive with the latest gadgets designed to fit seamlessly into his lifestyle.

Key Highlights:

  • Belkin 20000 mAh PD 3.0 Slim Fast Charging Power Bank
  • Belkin 65W GaN Dual USB-C PD 3.0 Fast Charger
  • Belkin 5000 mAh Magnetic MagSafe Wireless Power Bank with Stand
  • Belkin 2-in-1 MagSafe Wireless Charging Pad
  • Belkin USB C Hub, 7-in-1 MultiPort Adapter Dock with 4K HDMI

Belkin 20000 mAh PD 3.0 Slim Fast Charging Power Bank

The BoostCharge power bank is a versatile solution for charging needs. With three ports, including USB-C and two USB-A, you can charge multiple devices simultaneously. It comes pre-charged with 20,000 mAh, providing up to 78 additional hours of battery life for your smartphone. It includes a 2-year warranty and Connected Equipment coverage worth Rs. 1,50,000. The power bank supports fast charging for PD-enabled devices and has an LED indicator to show its status.

Belkin 65W GaN Dual USB-C PD 3.0 Fast Charger

This dual USB-C port power adapter allows you to charge two devices simultaneously. A single USB-C port offers up to 65W of power, while both ports together provide 45W and 20W. It includes a 2-year warranty and Connected Equipment coverage worth Rs. 1,50,000. The charger uses PPS technology for optimized power delivery, ensuring maximum charging speed and efficiency.

Belkin 5000 mAh Magnetic MagSafe Wireless Power Bank with Stand

This MagSafe compatible power bank offers seamless alignment and fast wireless charging for iPhones. It includes a pop-up stand for continued use while charging. The device is slim and compact, making it ideal for travel.

Belkin 2-in-1 MagSafe Wireless Charging Pad

This charging pad uses MagSafe technology for fast charging of iPhone models and includes a 5W Qi pad for AirPods or other devices. It comes with a 2-year warranty and Connected Equipment coverage worth Rs. 1,50,000. Its slim and lightweight design makes it perfect for travel.

  • Price: Rs 12,599
  • Amazon Link: Buy Here

Belkin USB C Hub, 7-in-1 MultiPort Adapter Dock with 4K HDMI

This versatile hub restores multimedia ports to modern laptops, featuring 4K HDMI, USB-C PD 3.0, two USB-A 3.0, an SD card reader, Micro SD card reader, and 3.5 mm audio ports. It supports pass-through Power Delivery charging up to 100W and offers a 5 Gbps data transfer rate.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here