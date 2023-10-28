HMD Global Releases Nokia 105 Classic with UPI Payment Feature at Rs. 999

HMD Global, responsible for Nokia phones, has unveiled the Nokia 105 Classic, priced starting at Rs. 999. A notable feature of this new device is its integrated UPI application. This built-in functionality allows users to conduct UPI payment transactions, even if they don’t possess a smartphone.

Key Highlights:

Nokia 105 Classic has an inbuilt UPI application for easy transactions.

The device comes with a one-year replacement guarantee.

Features include wireless FM radio and an 800mAh battery.

The phone has been tested rigorously for durability.

Available in Single SIM, Dual SIM variants, and two colour options: Charcoal and Blue.

Ravi Kunwar, VP- India & APAC, HMD Global commented, “With the new Nokia 105 Classic, we aim to bridge the digital divide and provide financial access to a wider audience.”

Consistent Connectivity and Durability

The Nokia 105 Classic promises consistent connectivity in various conditions. Thoughtfully designed buttons on the keymat aid in effortless dialing and texting, even in low light situations.

User Experience and Audio Quality

The Nokia 105 Classic’s design focuses on providing comfort and convenience to its users. The compact design ensures the device fits comfortably in hand and pockets.

Long-lasting Battery Life

With an 800mAh battery, the Nokia 105 Classic offers extended standby time, allowing users to engage in conversations throughout the day.

Features for Entertainment and Productivity

The Nokia 105 Classic is equipped with a wireless FM radio, enabling users to tune into their preferred stations without requiring a headset.

Reliability and Performance

Nokia’s emphasis on durability is evident with the Nokia 105 Classic. The phone undergoes extensive testing to ensure it meets the demands of daily usage.

Pricing and Availability

The Nokia 105 Classic is available in India from today. It comes in four variants: Single Sim, Dual SIM, and options with or without a charger, all starting from INR 999. Potential buyers can choose between two colours: Charcoal and Blue.