Honda Activa e: and QC1 Electric Scooter Bookings Officially Open

01/01/2025
Mahak Aggarwal
2 Min Read
Book your Honda Activa e: or QC1 electric scooter today! Official dealerships open in major Indian cities. Experience cutting-edge features and eco-friendly travel.

Honda has officially launched the booking process for its highly anticipated electric scooters, the Honda Activa e: and the QC1, across several key cities in India. This marks a significant step for the Japanese manufacturer in expanding its electric vehicle portfolio in the market.

Booking Process and Locations

Potential buyers in cities such as Bengaluru, Hoskote, Mumbai, Thane, Hyderabad, Delhi, Chandigarh, Pune, and Baramati can now place their bookings for either the Activa e: or the QC1 by paying a nominal booking fee of Rs 1,000 at any of the official dealerships. This initiative provides an accessible entry point for customers eager to transition to electric mobility.

Activa e: Features and Specifications

The Activa e:, Honda’s flagship electric scooter, combines modern design with advanced technology. It is equipped with a pair of 1.5kWh swappable batteries that boast a combined capacity of 3kWh. Honda claims these batteries enable the Activa e: to travel up to 102km on a single charge, addressing range concerns for potential users. The scooter is supported by a network of battery swapping stations, with further expansions planned to enhance accessibility and convenience.

Notably, the Activa e: features a TFT display that supports Bluetooth connectivity, facilitating incoming call alerts and navigation aids, particularly in its top variant. It also sports a powerful 6kW motor mounted on the swingarm, which delivers impressive acceleration, moving from 0-60kmph in just 7.3 seconds and reaching a top speed of 80kmph. Riders can choose from three modes: Eco, Standard, and Sport, tailoring the riding experience to their preferences.

QC1: An Affordable Electric Option

The QC1 positions itself as a more budget-friendly option within Honda’s electric range. It is powered by a 1.8kW BLDC motor and offers two riding modes: Econ and Standard. The QC1 is capable of achieving a top speed of 50kmph, making it ideal for daily commutes in urban environments.

Upcoming Announcements and Delivery Schedule

Honda is set to announce the pricing details of both the Activa e: and the QC1 shortly, with deliveries expected to commence in February. This upcoming announcement is highly anticipated, as it will provide further clarity on the cost implications for potential buyers.

