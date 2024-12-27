Samsung One UI 7 release date: Here’s when you can expect the beta and stable update

Samsung One UI 7.0 update, based on Android 15, will be officially launched with the Samsung Galaxy S25 series in early 2025.

Samsung is renowned for enhancing user experience with each update, and its One UI has become synonymous with innovation and user-centric design in the smartphone industry. One UI 7, based on Android 15, is generating significant excitement among Samsung Galaxy users.

Samsung One UI 7.0 Beta Release Date

Samsung has officially launched the One UI 7.0 beta program for the Galaxy S24 series smartphones on December 5, 2024. The beta program is currently available in the US, UK, Germany, Poland, Korea, and India. Samsung has already released 2 beta builds for the Galaxy S24 series.

Samsung One UI 7.0 Stable Release Date

The stable release of One UI 7 is anticipated to coincide with the launch of the upcoming Galaxy S25 series in the first quarter of 2025, most likely in February. This timeline is officially confirmed by Samsung in a blog post.

Samsung One UI 7.0 Latest Update: Official Information

As of December 5, 2024, the Samsung One UI 7 beta program has commenced for Galaxy S24 series users, with 2 beta builds already released.

Samsung One UI 7.0 Supported Devices

The Samsung Galaxy devices eligible for the One UI 7 update include:

Galaxy S Series: Galaxy S24, Galaxy S23, Galaxy S22, and Galaxy S21 (including FE devices).

Galaxy S24, Galaxy S23, Galaxy S22, and Galaxy S21 (including FE devices). Galaxy Z Series: Galaxy Z Fold 6, Flip 6, Fold 5, Flip 5, Fold 4, Flip 4, Fold 3, Flip 3.

Galaxy Z Fold 6, Flip 6, Fold 5, Flip 5, Fold 4, Flip 4, Fold 3, Flip 3. Galaxy A Series: Galaxy A73, A55, A54, A53, A35, A34, A33, A25, A24, A23, A15, A14, A05, A05s.

Galaxy A73, A55, A54, A53, A35, A34, A33, A25, A24, A23, A15, A14, A05, A05s. Galaxy M Series: Galaxy M55, M54, M53, M35, M34, M33, M15.

Galaxy M55, M54, M53, M35, M34, M33, M15. Galaxy F Series: Galaxy F55, F54, F34, F15.

Galaxy F55, F54, F34, F15. Galaxy Tab Series: Galaxy Tab S9, S9+, Ultra, FE, FE+, Tab S8, S8+, Ultra, Tab A9, A9+, Tab S6 Lite (2024).

One UI 7 represents Samsung’s ongoing commitment to providing a cutting-edge mobile experience. With its Android 15 foundation, the update promises a range of enhancements and new features. While the Galaxy S24 series is currently enjoying the beta program, other Samsung Galaxy users can anticipate the stable release in early 2025. Keep an eye out for further updates and prepare to experience the latest evolution of Samsung’s innovative user interface.