Honda City, Elevate, and Amaze Receive Major Discounts in June 2024

In an aggressive push to increase sales, Honda India is offering substantial discounts across its vehicle lineup, including the Honda City, Elevate, and Amaze, throughout June 2024. These promotions come at a time when car manufacturers typically enhance incentives to attract more customers during the mid-year sales season.

Honda City Offers

The Honda City, one of Honda’s staple sedans in India, is available with discounts up to ₹1.15 lakh. This discount is particularly applied to the Elegant Edition, while the standard variants are discounted between ₹78,000 to ₹88,000. Additionally, the City Hybrid model is tagged with a ₹65,000 discount, maintaining the same promotional offer as the previous month. These offers vary based on the model and its production date, with cars produced before April 1, 2024, enjoying higher benefits.

Honda Elevate Discounts

The Elevate SUV, which aligns itself against competitors like the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos, is seeing discounts up to ₹55,000. This discount is available on the higher-spec V and ZX variants, while the SV and VX models have a slightly lesser discount of ₹45,000. The Elevate, being a relatively new addition to the Honda lineup in India, is positioned to bolster Honda’s presence in the competitive mid-size SUV market.

Discounts on Honda Amaze

The Honda Amaze is not left out, with potential savings reaching up to ₹1.06 lakh, especially on the Elite Edition. Other variants such as the S and VX trims see total benefits amounting to ₹76,000, and the base E variant up to ₹66,000. These offers represent an increase from the previous month, signaling Honda’s intention to push the Amaze strongly in the compact sedan segment.

Special Offers and Market Strategy

These discounts are part of Honda’s broader strategy to maintain competitiveness and appeal in a crowded market. The consistent discounts on multiple models suggest that Honda is aiming to leverage both price competitiveness and the well-established reputation of its vehicles to attract a diverse range of buyers. Prospective customers are encouraged to visit dealerships to inquire about specific offers available, as these may vary by location and stock availability.