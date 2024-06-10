Apple Days Sale on Vijay Sales: Unbeatable Offers on iPhone 15 Series and More

Vijay Sales is set to captivate Apple enthusiasts with its annual Apple Days Sale, a highly anticipated event that promises significant discounts across a wide range of Apple products. Scheduled from June 8 to June 17, this ten-day extravaganza will be accessible both online and at all 140 Vijay Sales retail outlets.

iPhone 15 Series at Unprecedented Prices

The highlight of the sale is the attractive pricing on the iPhone 15 series, which includes the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. Shoppers can enjoy substantial savings with direct discounts and additional savings for ICICI and SBI cardholders, making it an ideal time to upgrade to the latest from Apple.

iPhone 15 Pro Max : Originally listed at Rs 199,900, the 1TB model will be available for Rs 174,990 after a Rs 3,000 instant discount for select cardholders.

: Originally listed at Rs 199,900, the 1TB model will be available for Rs 174,990 after a Rs 3,000 instant discount for select cardholders. iPhone 15 Pro: Savings across various storage options, with the 256GB model offered at Rs 132,990 after the same instant discount.

More Than Just iPhones

In addition to iPhones, the sale extends to other Apple products. The MacBook Air M2 and iPads are included, with prices slashed to offer the technology at more accessible price points. Accessories like Apple Watches and AirPods are also part of the deals, ensuring Apple users can fully integrate their technology needs at a lower cost.

Additional Benefits

Loyalty Points : Purchasers can earn loyalty points on every buy, which can be redeemed in future purchases.

: Purchasers can earn loyalty points on every buy, which can be redeemed in future purchases. Bank Offers : Extra savings are available for ICICI and SBI cardholders, with potential discounts going up to Rs 10,000.

: Extra savings are available for ICICI and SBI cardholders, with potential discounts going up to Rs 10,000. Exchange Bonus: An exchange bonus of up to Rs 12,000 is provided by Cashify for in-store shoppers.

Why Shop During the Apple Days Sale?

This sale not only provides reduced prices but also includes benefits like loyalty points on purchases, making it more rewarding for Vijay Sales customers. With a comprehensive range of products on offer, the Apple Days Sale is a perfect opportunity to acquire premium Apple products at a fraction of the cost.