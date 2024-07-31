Hitachi ACs Sense Temperature Changes, Automatically Adjusting for Comfort

Hitachi Cooling & Heating introduces Hexa Sensor Technology in new AC series. Six sensors monitor temperature and components for optimal cooling performance.

Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning has introduced Hexa Sensor Technology, a new feature in its latest Hitachi AC series. This innovation aims to redefine how air conditioners adapt to varying temperatures and environmental conditions.

Hexa Sensor Technology incorporates six strategically placed sensors in both the indoor and outdoor units of the air conditioners. These sensors continuously monitor temperature fluctuations and the performance of critical components, providing real-time data to the microcontroller. This allows the ACs to maintain optimal cooling performance even under extreme conditions.

The Six Sensors of Hexa Sensor Technology:

Room Temperature Sensor: Measures room temperature for precise cooling adjustments.

Defrost Sensor: Monitors refrigerant temperature to prevent malfunctions.

Ambient Temperature Sensor: Adjusts cooling based on outdoor temperature and load variations.

Compressor Protection Sensor: Measures compressor head temperature to ensure proper functioning.

HEX Pressure Sensor: Measures refrigerant temperature for optimal performance and safety.

Indoor Humidity Sensor: Measures indoor humidity for a fresher environment.

Hitachi’s Hexa Sensor Technology marks a significant advancement in intelligent cooling solutions. By leveraging advanced sensors, the company aims to provide users with enhanced comfort, efficiency, and reliability.