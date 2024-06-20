HP OmniBook X and EliteBook Ultra AI Laptops Debut in India: Price, Features

HP has expanded its laptop lineup in India with the launch of the OmniBook X and EliteBook Ultra AI. The company aims to cater to both business and tech enthusiasts with these new models. Here’s a detailed look at their specifications, features, and pricing.

HP OmniBook X: A Blend of Design and Performance

The HP OmniBook X stands out with its sleek design and robust performance, tailored for professionals and everyday users alike. The laptop features a 14-inch 4K OLED display, providing vibrant colors and sharp details, ideal for both work and entertainment.

Key Features of the HP OmniBook X:

Display : 14-inch 4K OLED, offering sharp visuals and rich colors.

: 14-inch 4K OLED, offering sharp visuals and rich colors. Processor : Powered by the latest Intel Core i7 13th Gen processor, ensuring smooth multitasking and high performance.

: Powered by the latest Intel Core i7 13th Gen processor, ensuring smooth multitasking and high performance. RAM and Storage : Comes with 16GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 1TB SSD, enabling fast boot times and efficient handling of large files.

: Comes with 16GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 1TB SSD, enabling fast boot times and efficient handling of large files. Battery Life : Equipped with a 60Wh battery that supports fast charging, providing up to 12 hours of usage on a single charge.

: Equipped with a 60Wh battery that supports fast charging, providing up to 12 hours of usage on a single charge. Operating System: Runs on Windows 11 Pro, optimized for business and productivity tasks.

HP EliteBook Ultra AI: Focus on AI and Connectivity

The HP EliteBook Ultra AI is designed for professionals who require cutting-edge AI features and seamless connectivity. This model is particularly geared towards users who need robust performance and AI capabilities for advanced tasks such as data analysis and machine learning.

Key Features of the HP EliteBook Ultra AI:

Display : 15.6-inch Full HD touch display with anti-glare technology.

: 15.6-inch Full HD touch display with anti-glare technology. Processor : Features the Intel Core i9 13th Gen processor, with AI enhancements to boost productivity and performance.

: Features the Intel Core i9 13th Gen processor, with AI enhancements to boost productivity and performance. RAM and Storage : Offers up to 32GB LPDDR5 RAM and 2TB SSD, ensuring ample space and speed for intensive applications.

: Offers up to 32GB LPDDR5 RAM and 2TB SSD, ensuring ample space and speed for intensive applications. AI Integration : Incorporates HP’s AI technology for intelligent performance adjustments and enhanced user experience.

: Incorporates HP’s AI technology for intelligent performance adjustments and enhanced user experience. Connectivity : Supports Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2, providing faster and more reliable wireless connections.

: Supports Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2, providing faster and more reliable wireless connections. Battery Life: Includes a 70Wh battery with support for fast charging, capable of lasting up to 15 hours.

Pricing and Availability

The HP OmniBook X and EliteBook Ultra AI are now available in India. Here’s a breakdown of their pricing:

HP OmniBook X : Priced at ₹1,25,000.

: Priced at ₹1,25,000. HP EliteBook Ultra AI: Available for ₹2,25,000.

Both models are available for purchase through HP’s official website and major retail partners across India.

With the launch of the OmniBook X and EliteBook Ultra AI, HP continues to strengthen its presence in the Indian laptop market. These models are set to attract a broad range of users, from corporate professionals to tech enthusiasts, offering a blend of performance, design, and advanced features