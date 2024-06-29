Google to Expand Circle to Search to Millions of Android Devices via Google Lens

In a move to enhance user search experience, Google is reportedly set to expand its innovative “Circle to Search” feature to millions of older Android devices by the end of the year. This expansion will be made possible through the integration of the feature into Google Lens, a popular image recognition and search tool already widely available on Android smartphones.

“Circle to Search,” initially launched on the Samsung Galaxy S24 series and later introduced on Google’s Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, allows users to search for information directly from any app or screen. This is achieved by holding down the home button, which activates the feature and allows users to select the content they want to search for.

While the feature is currently being tested with a limited number of users, Android Authority reports that it is expected to be available on millions of devices by the end of 2024. The integration of the feature into Google Lens is a strategic move that leverages the wide availability of the app on Android devices.

However, there seems to be a temporary limitation. “Circle to Search” within Google Lens is reportedly restricted to users who utilize the three-button navigation mode. This means that users who have opted for gesture navigation might not be able to access the feature at this time.

Despite this limitation, the expansion of “Circle to Search” is expected to significantly enhance the search capabilities of older Android devices. By integrating the feature into Google Lens, Google is not only making it accessible to a broader audience but also opening up possibilities for new and innovative search experiences.

As Google continues to refine and expand this feature, users can anticipate a more seamless and intuitive search experience on their Android devices. The company’s commitment to improving search functionality across its ecosystem is evident in this latest development, and it will be interesting to see how users respond to this enhanced capability on their older devices.