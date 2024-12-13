Huawei Mate X6 Foldable Phone Debuts with Powerful Cameras and Robust Design, But No HarmonyOS Next

Huawei Mate X6 foldable phone features impressive cameras, durable design, and high-end specs. However, it lacks 5G and runs EMUI instead of HarmonyOS Next.

Huawei has unveiled its latest foldable phone, the Mate X6, showcasing a blend of innovative hardware and established software. While the device boasts impressive specifications and a robust design, it arrives without the company’s highly anticipated HarmonyOS Next.

Camera Capabilities

The Mate X6 features a triple rear camera system that promises exceptional photographic capabilities. This includes a 50MP main lens with a 10-stop adjustable aperture, a 40MP ultrawide lens, and a 48MP 4x telephoto lens capable of macro photography. An Ultra Chroma Sensor further enhances color accuracy.

The telemacro lens is supported by a ‘Super Macro’ mode, which extends the depth of field for greater focus control. This technology addresses limitations often associated with telemacro lenses, allowing users to capture detailed close-ups without sacrificing background blur.

Design and Durability

Huawei has prioritized durability in the Mate X6’s design. It boasts an IPX8 rating for water resistance, an upgraded aluminum hinge, and the second generation of Kunlun glass on the cover display. While not the thinnest or lightest foldable on the market, it offers a robust build.

Performance and Connectivity

The Mate X6 is equipped with high-end specifications, including 120Hz LTPO displays, a large battery, and 66W wired charging. However, due to the ongoing US trade ban, the phone’s chipset and modem options are limited. As a result, the Mate X6 does not support 5G connectivity and is restricted to 4G LTE.

Software and Operating System

Despite previous announcements, the Mate X6 launches with EMUI, a Google-free version of Android, instead of HarmonyOS Next. This decision ensures compatibility with a wide range of existing Android apps, although those reliant on Google services will not be supported.

HarmonyOS Next, Huawei’s independently developed operating system, remains in public beta in China, with no confirmed date for global release. The absence of HarmonyOS Next on the Mate X6 suggests that Huawei is prioritizing app compatibility for its international users.

Audio Advancements and Mid-Range Options

Alongside the Mate X6, Huawei also launched the Freebuds Pro 4 earbuds. These earbuds feature “true” lossless audio with support for high-bitrate transmission, exceeding CD quality.

The company also introduced the Nova 13 and Nova 13 Pro, expanding its mid-range phone offerings. Notably, the Nova 13 Pro is the first non-flagship phone to feature the 10-stop adjustable aperture technology.