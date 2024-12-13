Google Pixel 8 and 9 Series Get 80% Battery Charge Limit and Battery Bypass with Latest Update

Google's December Pixel Drop brings a new battery charge limit and bypass feature to the Pixel 8 and 9 series, extending battery life and optimizing charging.

Google recently released its December Pixel Drop, packed with new Gemini features and other updates. Among the unannounced additions is a new battery charge limit feature for Pixel phones. This feature allows users to cap their battery charge at 80%, a strategy known to prolong battery life.

Charging Optimization Features

The Google Pixel 8 series and the Pixel 9 series now offer a “bypass charging” option. This means the phone can run directly from the charger (like a wall adapter or power bank), bypassing the battery altogether. This feature is activated by enabling the 80% charge limit. Once the battery hits 80%, it neither charges nor discharges.

To access this, go to Settings > Battery and toggle on “Use charging optimization”. Choose “Limit to 80%” (the alternative being “Adaptive Charging”). This activates both the charge limit and the bypass functionality.

You can confirm this is working by checking your battery status through an app. It should indicate “not charging” while the power source is listed as “AC,” signifying wall power usage.

Battery Calibration

It’s worth noting that the phone will periodically fully charge the battery to 100% and allow it to drop to 80%. This is a standard practice in bypass features, enabling the system to calibrate and ensure accurate battery charge level readings.

Charger Requirements

Since Google didn’t explicitly announce this feature, there’s no official information on charger requirements for bypass mode. The official support page offers little detail and doesn’t specify any particular needs.

Other manufacturers have similar features. Samsung, for example, offers “Pause USB Power,” which requires a USB Power Delivery charger with PPS and a minimum 25W rating.

This new battery optimization feature in the Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 9 series provides users with greater control over their device’s battery health and charging habits. While details on charger requirements remain unclear, the ability to limit charging to 80% and utilize battery bypass functionality offers a promising way to extend battery life and potentially improve the overall charging experience. As more users explore this feature, further insights into its benefits and optimal usage will likely emerge.