Hyundai Ioniq 5 Recalled in India Over ICCU Issues: What Owners Should Know

Hyundai recalls the Ioniq 5 in India over ICCU issues affecting battery charging. Learn if your vehicle is affected and what steps to take.

Hyundai Motor Company has issued a recall for several models of its electric vehicles, including the Ioniq 5, due to issues related to the Integrated Charging Control Unit (ICCU). This component, crucial for the vehicle’s battery management system, has been found to potentially cause low 12V auxiliary battery charging, which could lead to power losses during operation.

What is the ICCU Issue?

The ICCU is designed to manage the flow of electrical power within the vehicle’s battery system, but defects have led to insufficient charging of the 12V auxiliary battery. This fault can trigger a diagnostic trouble code indicating a “DC/DC Converter Input Voltage Sensor Fault,” which may result in the vehicle unexpectedly losing power​​.

Scope of the Recall

This recall affects approximately 100,000 vehicles globally, including the 2022-2024 Ioniq 5 models, as well as several Genesis and Ioniq 6 models. In India, the recall is part of a broader action that encompasses around 500,000 Hyundai and Kia electric vehicles worldwide due to similar issues.

Hyundai initiated this recall after identifying heat damage in the low-voltage converter field effect transistors through warranty claims analysis. This issue not only compromises vehicle reliability but also poses a safety risk if not addressed promptly​​.

What Hyundai Is Doing

Dealers have been instructed to inspect the ICCU and the associated fuse, replacing them if damage is detected. Furthermore, an essential software update will be applied to all affected vehicles to prevent this issue from occurring in the future.

How to Check If Your Vehicle Is Affected

Hyundai is reaching out to owners of the affected models directly via mail. Owners can also proactively contact Hyundai’s customer service or visit their local dealer to check if their vehicle is part of the recall. The recall process is expected to start in earnest with notifications and repair scheduling to begin immediately​.

Impact on Owners

While this recall is a significant inconvenience, Hyundai is committed to rectifying the issue at no additional cost to vehicle owners. The company has urged all affected vehicle owners to comply with the recall notice and have their vehicles inspected and repaired as necessary to avoid any potential safety risks​.