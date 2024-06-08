Vivo X Fold 3 Pro vs OnePlus Open: A Comprehensive Comparison

Explore the detailed comparison between Vivo X Fold 3 Pro and OnePlus Open, focusing on design, display, performance, camera, and more to decide the best foldable phone for you.

The foldable phone market is continuously evolving, and two significant contenders, Vivo X Fold 3 Pro and OnePlus Open, are headlining the segment with their cutting-edge features and robust design. This comparison will delve into their specifications, design, performance, and camera capabilities to help users decide which might suit their needs better.

Design and Build Quality

The Vivo X Fold 3 Pro is designed to be both sleek and durable, featuring an IPX8 waterproof rating and a carbon fiber hinge, making it light yet sturdy at 236g. When unfolded, it measures 160 x 142.4 x 5.2mm. In contrast, the OnePlus Open folds out to 153.4 x 143.1 x 5.8 mm and weighs between 239g to 245g, protected by a Ceramic Guard when folded, ensuring robustness and a premium feel​​.

Display Features

Both models boast impressive displays but with some differences. The Vivo X Fold 3 Pro comes with an 8.03-inch foldable LTPO AMOLED display, offering a high resolution of 2200 x 2480 pixels, 4500 nits peak brightness, and support for HDR10+ and Dolby Vision. The OnePlus Open features a slightly smaller 7.82-inch LTPO3 Flexi-fluid AMOLED display with a resolution of 2268 x 2440 pixels, capable of achieving up to 2800 nits brightness and also supports Dolby Vision and HDR10+​​.

Performance

Under the hood, the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, coupled with 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of internal storage. It runs on Android 14 layered with OriginOS 4, aimed at providing a seamless user experience. The OnePlus Open is equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, offering 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. It initially comes with Android 13 but is upgradable to Android 14, running OxygenOS 14​​.

Camera Capabilities

The Vivo X Fold 3 Pro excels in photography with a triple camera setup that includes a 50MP wide, 64MP periscope telephoto, and a 50MP ultrawide lens. The OnePlus Open also features a versatile triple camera system, albeit with a different configuration: a 48MP wide, 64MP telephoto, and 48MP ultrawide sensors, enhanced by Hasselblad Color Calibration for superior image quality​.

Battery and Charging

The battery capacity of the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro stands out with a 5,700mAh unit, supporting 100W wired and 50W wireless charging capabilities, which is quite substantial compared to many current foldables. The OnePlus Open’s battery details were not specified, but given the competitive nature of the market, it’s expected to be on par with industry standards​.

Both the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro and the OnePlus Open bring forward significant advancements in the foldable phone market, each excelling in different areas such as display technology, camera quality, and battery life. The choice between the two would depend on user preferences for specific features like camera capabilities or software experience.