IIT Madras Launches Free Online Course to Boost Out of the Box Thinking through Mathematics

The Pravartak Technologies Foundation at IIT Madras has announced a new free online course aimed at nurturing creative problem-solving skills among students and professionals of all levels. Titled “Out of the Box Thinking” (OOBT) through Mathematics, the course aims to leverage the logical and analytical aspects of mathematics to enhance innovative thinking.

Encouraging a New Approach to Problem-Solving

Led by Sadagopan Rajesh, the founder-director of the Aryabhatta Institute of Mathematical Sciences, the course is designed to move learners beyond rote memorization and standard problem-solving techniques. Instead, it emphasizes a broader understanding of mathematical principles and their application to real-world challenges.

Professor V Kamakoti, Director of IIT Madras, highlighted the importance of this approach, stating, “Out of the box thinking is crucial for tackling complex problems in our society. This course aims to cultivate that mindset through the power of mathematics.”

Course Structure and Registration

The OOBT course is divided into four levels, each spanning 10 weeks. Participants will engage with periodic assignments and solutions to reinforce their learning. The course is entirely online and free of charge, making it accessible to a wide range of learners. Registration is open until August 9th, with the course starting on August 10th, 2024.

While the course is designed for self-paced learning, an optional in-person proctored exam will be offered in December 2024 for those seeking a grade certificate from IIT Madras Pravartak.

Partnerships to Expand Reach

To maximize the course’s impact, IIT Madras Pravartak has partnered with schools across India, inviting them to nominate teacher coordinators to facilitate student participation. The foundation has also teamed up with BodhBridge Education to reach a larger audience of schools and students.

How to Register

Interested individuals can register for the OOBT course through the official IIT Madras Pravartak website. Additional details about the course syllabus, eligibility criteria, and partnership opportunities are also available on the website.