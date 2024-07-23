India Opens UPI One World Digital Wallet to All Foreign Visitors

Making payments in India just got easier for all international visitors with the nationwide launch of the UPI One World digital wallet. This move aims to enhance the travel experience by offering a secure and convenient payment method, eliminating the need for cash and foreign exchange transactions.

Expanded Access and Simplified Payments

Initially introduced during the 2023 G20 summit, UPI One World was limited to a select group of countries. Now, it’s available to all foreign tourists, allowing them to utilize India’s “made in India” technology for seamless transactions. Users can simply scan QR codes at merchant locations using the UPI One World app to make payments.

Effortless Setup and Fund Management

The UPI One World wallet can be obtained from authorized PPI issuers at airports, hotels, designated money exchange locations, and other touchpoints. A full KYC process based on a valid passport and visa is required. To facilitate access, special arrangements are being made at the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi for delegates attending the World Heritage Committee meeting. The wallet can be loaded with cash or other payment methods, and any unused balance can be transferred back to the original payment source in compliance with foreign exchange regulations.

Key Points for Foreign Tourists

Cashless convenience: Forget carrying cash or dealing with foreign exchange hassles.

Universal access: The service is now open to all visitors to India, not just those from G20 countries.

Delegate-friendly: Special arrangements are in place for delegates at the World Heritage Committee meeting in New Delhi.

Secure and reliable: Wallets are issued by authorized providers following a secure verification process.

Flexible fund management: Load the wallet with cash or other payment methods, and transfer any leftover funds back to your original payment source.

This initiative by NPCI, IDFC First Bank, and Transcorp International Limited, under the guidance of the RBI, demonstrates India’s commitment to making travel more convenient for international visitors. By leveraging the UPI system, India aims to provide a hassle-free experience, allowing visitors to fully immerse themselves in the country’s rich culture and diverse landscapes.