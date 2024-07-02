Apple Updates Product Status: Vintage Designations

Apple has recently updated the status of several of its products, including the iPhone X, HomePod, and Original AirPods, labeling them as “vintage.” This designation is applied to devices that Apple stopped selling between five and seven years ago.

Understanding Vintage Classification

The term “vintage” is used by Apple to categorize products that have not been sold for more than five years but less than seven years. Despite being labeled as vintage, these products will still be eligible for repair services through Apple Stores and Apple Authorized Service Providers for up to two additional years, depending on the availability of parts.

iPhone X: A Technological Milestone

Launched on September 12, 2017, and released on November 3, 2017, the iPhone X was a landmark release in Apple’s history, commemorating the 10th anniversary of the iPhone series. It introduced major innovations such as an edge-to-edge 5.8-inch Super Retina OLED display by removing the traditional home button. This model was the first to feature Face ID, using a TrueDepth camera system for facial recognition and enabling Animojis. It was equipped with the A11 Bionic chip, which included a dedicated Neural Engine for advanced machine learning applications, and it supported wireless charging. Its design featured a premium stainless steel frame and a glass back.

HomePod: Redefining Home Audio

The HomePod was announced on June 5, 2017, at the Worldwide Developers Conference and hit the shelves on February 9, 2018. Originally priced at $349(₹29,133), it was designed to provide superior audio quality and seamless integration with the Apple ecosystem. This included support for Apple Music and AirPlay. The device boasted a high-excursion woofer, a set of seven beamforming tweeters, and was powered by the Apple A8 chip. This chip allowed for real-time acoustic modeling, audio beamforming, and echo cancellation. Siri integration made it possible for users to control playback, manage smart devices, and access various services using voice commands.

Original AirPods: Setting a New Standard

The Original AirPods were introduced on September 7, 2016, and became available on December 13, 2016, priced at $159 (₹13,273). These wireless earbuds were revolutionary, featuring the Apple-designed W1 chip that enabled easy pairing, long battery life, and efficient connectivity with Apple devices. They included optical sensors and motion accelerometers to detect their placement in the ears, pausing audio automatically when removed. The AirPods’ unique design and the convenience of a portable charging case quickly set a new benchmark in the wireless audio market.

From Vintage to Obsolete

Apple notes that a product transitions to “obsolete” status seven years after its last distribution. Once classified as obsolete, both Apple Stores and Apple Authorized Service Providers cease to offer any hardware service or repairs for these products.