Google’s Satellite Ambitions Extend Beyond Pixel 9, Older Models May Benefit

Recent reports suggest that Google is looking to broaden its satellite connectivity offerings, potentially extending the technology beyond the upcoming Pixel 9 series. While the Pixel 9 is confirmed to include satellite communication capabilities via its Exynos 5400 modem, there’s evidence that the Exynos 5300 modem found in the Pixel 7 and Pixel 8 may also be compatible.

Hints Found in Android 15 Beta 4

According to Android Authority, signs of this expanded satellite connectivity have been discovered in the Android 15 Beta 4 update. The latest beta version reportedly contains strings referencing “Pixel Satellite SOS” and a notification stating “Your Pixel has been updated” to support satellite communication.

Potential for Older Pixels to Access Satellite SOS

If these rumors hold true, it could mean that older Pixel phones might also gain access to satellite SOS functionality. This could potentially include a limited period of free service, similar to Apple’s offering with the iPhone 14 series.

Uncertainties and Limitations

While Google may update compatible Pixel devices (Pixel 7 and above) with satellite SOS support, it remains unclear whether this notification was intended solely for the Pixel 9 series or if it would be available at launch. There’s also the possibility that the Pixel 7 and Pixel 8 might not fully support satellite connectivity due to hardware limitations. This suggests that older Pixels may have limited access to satellite SOS services.

Google’s Free Service and Unknown Future Costs

Google is reportedly planning to offer free satellite connectivity for two years, but the cost beyond that period remains unknown.

As Google continues to explore the potential of Pixel devices, the future of communication for Pixel users and the wider Android community may be on the cusp of a significant transformation. While questions remain about the extent of this expansion and its long-term implications, it’s clear that Google’s ambitions in the realm of satellite communication are far-reaching.