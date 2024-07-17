Instagram Enhances Reels with Multi-Audio Tracks for Creative Expression

Instagram launches multi-audio tracks for Reels in India. Add up to 20 tracks, create unique audio mixes, and align audio with visuals for creative storytelling.

Instagram is rolling out a new multi-audio tracks feature for Reels in India, expanding the creative possibilities for users. This enhancement allows creators to incorporate up to 20 audio tracks into a single Reel, providing greater flexibility in audio-visual storytelling.

Personalized Audio Mixes

With this feature, users can seamlessly integrate multiple audio tracks, creating unique audio mixes tailored to their content. The ability to visually align audio with text, stickers, and clips within the app further enhances the editing process, allowing creators to craft more engaging and dynamic Reels.

Head of Instagram’s Announcement

Adam Mosseri, Head of Instagram, shared his excitement about the launch, emphasizing the creative freedom this feature unlocks for users. He encourages users to experiment with the new multi-audio track capability and share their feedback.

Sharing and Reusing Unique Audio Mixes

When creators add multiple tracks to their Reels, they inadvertently create unique audio mixes that can be saved and reused by other users. This fostering of a collaborative environment encourages greater audio creativity within the Instagram community.

Availability

The multi-audio tracks feature is now available for Instagram users in India, starting today.