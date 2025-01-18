Instagram’s New Reels Feed: A Social Experiment?

Instagram is introducing a new feature to its Reels feed, displaying videos liked or commented on by a user’s friends. This move aims to foster connections and shared experiences among users, according to Instagram leader Adam Mosseri. The feature is reminiscent of the platform’s previous “activity” feed, which was discontinued in 2019.

A Blast from the Past: The Return of the Activity Feed

This updated version allows users to see which friends have interacted with a Reel, including likes and temporary “notes.” While the intention is to promote engagement and conversation, it raises concerns about privacy and potential social pressure. Some users may not want their friends to have access to their viewing habits, potentially discouraging public interaction with content.

Privacy Concerns and Potential for Social Pressure

The previous “activity” feed faced criticism for its lack of privacy, and this new iteration may raise similar concerns. Users might feel uncomfortable with their friends seeing all the Reels they’ve liked, especially if their interests diverge significantly. This could lead to self-censorship and a reluctance to engage with content for fear of judgment or ridicule.

Contrasting Approaches to User Activity

Interestingly, other platforms like X (formerly Twitter) have opted to conceal users’ liked posts to protect their privacy. This approach acknowledges the potential for embarrassment or unwanted attention arising from public displays of engagement.

A Question of Choice

It remains to be seen whether Instagram will allow users to opt out of having their activity displayed in the new Reels feed. This option would be crucial in addressing privacy concerns and providing users with greater control over their online experience.

