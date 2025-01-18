Samsung Health App Integrates ABHA for Digital Health Management

Samsung collaborates with Eka Care to launch the "Health Records" feature on its Samsung Health app, enabling users to access and manage their Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA).

Samsung has partnered with Eka Care to introduce a new “Health Records” feature within the Samsung Health app. This feature allows users to create and manage their Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) directly through the app, providing secure access to their health data from various healthcare providers across India.

Empowering Users with Health Data Management

This initiative by Samsung aims to empower users with greater control over their health information. By integrating with the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM), Samsung is contributing to the growth of India’s digital health ecosystem. The “Health Records” feature simplifies health data management, enabling users to track their health journey more effectively.

Seamless Integration with ABHA

With the new feature, users can register for an ABHA account using their Aadhaar or mobile phone numbers. Once registered, they can securely access and manage their medical history, including prescriptions, lab results, and hospital visits, all linked to their unique ABHA IDs.

Collaboration for a Connected Healthcare Ecosystem

This collaboration between Samsung and Eka Care is a significant step toward building a more connected and efficient healthcare ecosystem in India. The integration of ABHA within the Samsung Health app is expected to accelerate the adoption of ABDM across the country.

