Intriguing iPhone 17 Leaks: A Glimpse into Apple’s 2025 Plans

The rumor mill is churning with speculation about Apple’s iPhone 17 series, expected to launch in September 2025. Leaks and predictions suggest exciting changes are coming to the iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and the standard iPhone 17 model.

iPhone 17 Air

Perhaps the most anticipated model is the iPhone 17 Air, a potential new addition to the lineup. Rumors suggest a radical new design, with Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reporting it could be 2mm thinner than the iPhone 16 Pro, potentially making it the thinnest iPhone yet at around 6.25mm. This slim profile may be achieved with a custom A19 chip, designed for improved performance and efficiency while occupying less space. Early rumors hint that the iPhone 17 Air could be the most expensive model in the series, possibly surpassing even the iPhone 17 Pro Max.

iPhone 17 Pro

The iPhone 17 Pro may also see significant design changes, including a shift to a horizontal camera layout on the back, a departure from the familiar triangular arrangement. Interestingly, rumors suggest a potential shift back to an aluminum chassis instead of titanium. The back of the device may feature a combination of metal and glass to accommodate wireless charging. Internally, the iPhone 17 Pro is expected to house the A19 Pro chip, promising a significant performance boost over the A18 Pro.

iPhone 17

With the possible introduction of the iPhone 17 Air, Apple might discontinue the Plus model, leaving a single standard iPhone 17. This model is rumored to finally receive a 120Hz ProMotion display, a welcome upgrade from the 60Hz panel in the iPhone 16. It will likely feature the A19 chip and the latest advancements in Apple’s intelligent features, all within a familiar aluminum and glass design.