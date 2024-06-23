iOS 18 Developer Beta 2 Coming to India: iPhone Mirroring and SharePlay Highlight the Update

Apple is set to release the second developer beta of its upcoming iOS 18 operating system on June 24, 2024. While many features announced at Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) earlier this month are still under wraps, this beta version introduces two notable additions for users in India: iPhone Mirroring and expanded SharePlay screen sharing capabilities.

iPhone Mirroring: Seamless Integration Between iPhone and Mac

iPhone Mirroring allows users to display their iPhone’s screen directly on their Mac computer. This feature goes beyond simple screen replication; users can interact with their iPhone apps, receive notifications, and even drag and drop files between devices. This integration aims to streamline workflows and enhance productivity for those who frequently use both devices.

SharePlay Screen Sharing: Collaboration Gets More Interactive

iOS 18 beta 2 takes SharePlay’s screen sharing to the next level. Users can now draw or write directly on the screen of someone they’re sharing with during a FaceTime call. This interactive element opens up new possibilities for collaborative projects, presentations, and even casual co-browsing sessions. Additionally, users can take control of the shared screen to assist with tasks or demonstrate processes.

What Else to Expect in Beta 2

While the spotlight is on the new features, this beta release is also expected to address various bugs and performance issues identified in the first developer beta. However, Apple’s highly anticipated “Apple Intelligence” features, showcased at WWDC, are still absent. These AI-powered functions are expected to roll out in later beta versions this summer.

How to Get iOS 18 Beta 2

Registered Apple developers can install the iOS 18 beta 2 update by going to Settings > General > Software Update on their compatible iPhones.

The introduction of iPhone Mirroring and enhanced SharePlay in iOS 18 beta 2 indicates Apple’s continued focus on improving user experience and cross-device synergy. As the beta program progresses, we anticipate further refinements and the introduction of additional features.